Ohio Department of Health holding 1pm news conference to provide update on COVID-19 in the state

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS (WCMH) — State health officials will be holding a news conference to provide an update on COVID-19 in Ohio. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by other health officials including Dr. Michael Forbes, Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital and Craig Dues, Director of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Mercer Health.

