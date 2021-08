Coinciding with the Hot Chips conference, startup Esperanto emerged from stealth mode this week with the highest performance commercial RISC-V chip to date "“ a thousand-core AI accelerator designed for hyper-scale data centers. While the chip can be run in a number of voltage and power profiles between 10 and 60 W, its "sweet spot" is 20 W of power per chip, a configuration that allows six chips to be mounted on a Glacier Point accelerator card, keeping total consumption under 120 W. Total performance from six chips is approximately 800 TOPS.