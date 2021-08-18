Plugging performance-sapping defects that hamper perovskite performance

As the precision frontier of astrophysics advances towards the one millimagnitude level, flux calibration of photometric instrumentation remains an ongoing challenge. We present the results of a lab-bench assessment of the viability of monocrystalline silicon solar cells to serve as large-aperture (up to 125mm diameter), high-precision photodetectors. We measure the electrical properties, spatial response uniformity, quantum efficiency (QE), and frequency response of 3$^{rd}$ generation C60 solar cells, manufactured by Sunpower. Our new results, combined with our previous study of these cells' linearity, dark current, and noise characteristics, suggest that these devices hold considerable promise, with QE and linearity that rival those of traditional, small-aperture photodiodes. We argue that any photocalibration project that relies on precise knowledge of the intensity of a large-diameter optical beam should consider using solar cells as calibrating photodetectors.
Comments / 0