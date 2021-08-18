Cancel
Plugging performance-sapping defects that hamper perovskite performance

By King Abdullah University of Science, Technology
techxplore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA multifunctional molecule that plugs various atomic-scale defects in perovskite solar materials can significantly boost the longevity and electrical output of this promising solar technology, KAUST researchers have shown. Perovskites are an alternative solar-cell material to silicon. They typically comprise a combination of negatively charged iodine or bromine ions and...

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perovskite Solar Cell#Hamper#Solar Cells#Kaust#Sun
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Break Record By Developing a 'True' Bifacial Solar Cell

A team of researchers from the Australian National University claims to have achieved a world record for a more efficient type of solar cell using laser processing. The process, called laser doping, uses lasers to boost electrical conductivity locally, and it's hailed as a promising technology thanks to its many advantages, including the method's viability in room temperatures and easy control over emitter depth and surface concentration. Moreover, it's a low-cost and industry-compatible process for boosting solar cell efficiency.
ChemistryNature.com

Mechanical origin of martensite-like structures in two-dimensional ReS

Martensite is a needle-shaped microstructure formed by a rapid, diffusionless transformation and significantly affects the mechanical properties of materials. Here, in two-dimensional ReS2 we show that martensite-like domain structures can form via a diffusionless transformation, involving small lattice deformations. By analyzing the strain distribution and topology of the as-grown chemical vapor deposition samples, we find that cooling-induced strain at the ReS2/substrate interface is responsible for the mechanical loading and is essential for martensite-like domain formation. Meanwhile, the effect of cooling rate, flake size and substrate on the microstructures revealed the mechanical origin of the transformation. The strain-induced lattice reconstructions are rationalized and possibly lead to ferroelastic effects. In view of the strong anisotropy in electronic and optical properties in two dimensional materials like ReS2, opportunities exist for strain-correlated micro/nanostructure engineering, which has potential use in next-generation strain-tunable devices.
ScienceNewswise

Seeing Is Believing: Scientists Visualize Record Exciton Diffusion Length

Solar cells, LEDs, and a huge number of other modern electronics rely on optoelectronics. These are components that give off, detect, or control light. Within these devices, the movement of excitons (pairs of negative electrons and positive holes) determines how well the device performs. A type of nanoscale crystals called perovskite—smaller than a grain of dust—shows promise for optoelectronic devices. Researchers have now created a new perovskite nanocrystal system and taken direct visualizations of the movement of an exciton from crystal to crystal over very long distances.
EngineeringScienceBlog.com

Machine learning links material composition and performance in catalysts

In a finding that could help pave the way toward cleaner fuels and a more sustainable chemical industry, researchers at the University of Michigan have used machine learning to predict how the compositions of metal alloys and metal oxides affect their electronic structures. The electronic structure is key to understanding...
EngineeringPhys.org

Smallest biosupercapacitor provides energy for biomedical applications

The miniaturization of microelectronic sensor technology, microelectronic robots or intravascular implants is progressing rapidly. However, it also poses major challenges for research. One of the biggest is the development of tiny but efficient energy storage devices that enable the operation of autonomously working microsystems—in more and more smaller areas of the human body for example. In addition, these energy storage devices must be bio-compatible if they are to be used in the body at all. Now there is a prototype that combines these essential properties. The breakthrough was achieved by an international research team led by Prof. Dr. Oliver G. Schmidt, Professorship of Materials Systems for Nanoelectronics at Chemnitz University of Technology, initiator of the Center for Materials, Architectures and Integration of Nanomembranes (MAIN) at Chemnitz University of Technology and director at the Leibniz Institute for Solid State and Materials Research (IFW) Dresden. The Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research Dresden (IPF) was also involved in the study as a cooperation partner.
Energy IndustryNewswise

Department of Energy Invests $2.8 Million for Novel Research in High-Performance Algorithms

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $2.8 million for six research projects to develop faster and more efficient ways to apply high-performance computing for scientific discoveries. The projects – housed in six states and involving five universities and one DOE national laboratory – will focus on the development of “randomized algorithms” for transforming DOE scientific computing capabilities into insights at the frontiers of physics, chemistry, biology, and other domains.
SciencePhys.org

New method greatly improves X-ray nanotomography resolution

It's been a truth for a long time: if you want to study the movement and behavior of single atoms, electron microscopy can give you what X-rays can't. X-rays are good at penetrating into samples—they allow you to see what happens inside batteries as they charge and discharge, for example—but historically they have not been able to spatially image with the same precision electrons can.
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Machine learning predicts behavior of stainless steel at the microstructural level

To the naked eye, a sheet of stainless steel presents a smooth, polished, homogenous surface. The same material when viewed at 400 times magnification reveals its true jumbled structure—different crystal shapes, joined at wildly different angles. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign used data from high-resolution images of stainless-steel samples to train neural networks that make predictions about how the material will behave at places where the crystals meet, when strained.
ChemistryNature.com

Li-ion storage properties of two-dimensional titanium-carbide synthesized via fast one-pot method in air atmosphere

Structural bidimensional transition-metal carbides and/or nitrides (MXenes) have drawn the attention of the material science research community thanks to their unique physical-chemical properties. However, a facile and cost-effective synthesis of MXenes has not yet been reported. Here, using elemental precursors, we report a method for MXene synthesis via titanium aluminium carbide formation and subsequent in situ etching in one molten salt pot. The molten salts act as the reaction medium and prevent the oxidation of the reactants during the high-temperature synthesis process, thus enabling the synthesis of MXenes in an air environment without using inert gas protection. Cl-terminated Ti3C2Tx and Ti2CTx MXenes are prepared using this one-pot synthetic method, where the in situ etching step at 700 °C requires only approximately 10 mins. Furthermore, when used as an active material for nonaqueous Li-ion storage in a half-cell configuration, the obtained Ti2CTx MXene exhibits lithiation capacity values of approximately 280 mAh g−1 and 160 mAh g−1 at specific currents of 0.1 A g−1 and 2 A g−1, respectively.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Scientists develop an energy harvesting technology based on ferromagnetic resonance

(Nanowerk News) Researchers from the Graduate School of Engineering, Osaka City University have succeeded in storing electricity with the voltage generated from the conversion phenomenon of ferromagnetic resonance (FMR) using an ultra-thin magnetic film of several tens of nanometers. The research was conducted under the leadership of Prof. Eiji Shikoh....
SciencePhys.org

Highly efficient chainmail catalysts developed for decoupled water electrolysis

Decoupled electrolysis of water is a promising strategy for peak load regulation of electricity. It can store surplus electricity in the valley time and produce hydrogen with low energy consumption in the peak time, relieving the imbalance between the generation and consumption of electricity. Recently, Prof. Deng Dehui's group from...
ScienceNature.com

Completely non-fused electron acceptor with 3D-interpenetrated crystalline structure enables efficient and stable organic solar cell

Non-fullerene acceptors (NFAs) based on non-fused conjugated structures have more potential to realize low-cost organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells. However, their power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) are much lower than those of the fused-ring NFAs. Herein, a new bithiophene-based non-fused core (TT-Pi) featuring good planarity as well as large steric hindrance was designed, based on which a completely non-fused NFA, A4T-16, was developed. The single-crystal result of A4T-16 reveals that a three-dimensional interpenetrating network can be formed due to the compact π–π stacking between the adjacent end-capping groups. A high PCE of 15.2% is achieved based on PBDB-TF:A4T-16, which is the highest value for the cells based on the non-fused NFAs. Notably, the device retains ~84% of its initial PCE after 1300 h under the simulated AM 1.5 G illumination (100 mW cm−2). Overall, this work provides insight into molecule design of the non-fused NFAs from the aspect of molecular geometry control.
Coding & Programmingtechxplore.com

Improve machine learning performance by dropping the zeros

KAUST researchers have found a way to significantly increase the speed of training. Large machine learning models can be trained significantly faster by observing how frequently zero results are produced in distributed machine learning that use large training datasets. AI models develop their "intelligence" by being trained on datasets that...
Technologytechxplore.com

One material with two functions could lead to faster memory

In a step toward a future of higher performance memory devices, researchers from National Taiwan Normal University and Kyushu University have developed a new device that needs only a single semiconductor known as perovskite to simultaneously store and visually transmit data. By integrating a light-emitting electrochemical cell with a resistive...
ChemistryScience Daily

Green hydrogen: Focus on the catalyst surface

Source: Karlsruher Institut für Technologie (KIT) Hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources with the help of electric power is deemed a key to the energy transition: It can be used to chemically store wind and solar energy in a CO2-neutral way. Researchers have studied water electrolysis processes on the surface of an iridium oxide catalyst.
SciencePhys.org

Interference leads to inaccurate Raman spectroscopic analysis of vitamin B12

Many natural products are complicated organic molecules. Despite this complexity, scientists are usually able to investigate them using spectroscopic techniques. However, a team of researchers has now discovered that care should be taken using Raman spectroscopy to analyze certain chiral molecules (molecules that have handedness; i.e., they can exist in two "mirror image" forms of each other). The study, published in the journal Angewandte Chemie, shows that interference with circularly polarized light can falsify results.
Sciencearxiv.org

Characterization and Quantum Efficiency Determination of Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cells as Sensors for Precise Flux Calibration

As the precision frontier of astrophysics advances towards the one millimagnitude level, flux calibration of photometric instrumentation remains an ongoing challenge. We present the results of a lab-bench assessment of the viability of monocrystalline silicon solar cells to serve as large-aperture (up to 125mm diameter), high-precision photodetectors. We measure the electrical properties, spatial response uniformity, quantum efficiency (QE), and frequency response of 3$^{rd}$ generation C60 solar cells, manufactured by Sunpower. Our new results, combined with our previous study of these cells' linearity, dark current, and noise characteristics, suggest that these devices hold considerable promise, with QE and linearity that rival those of traditional, small-aperture photodiodes. We argue that any photocalibration project that relies on precise knowledge of the intensity of a large-diameter optical beam should consider using solar cells as calibrating photodetectors.
Sciencearxiv.org

Giant Topological Hall Effect in van der Waals Heterostructures of CrTe2/Bi2Te3

Xiaoqian Zhang, Siddhesh C. Ambhire, Qiangsheng Lu, Wei Niu, Jacob Cook, Jidong Samuel Jiang, Deshun Hong, Laith Alahmed, Liang He, Rong Zhang, Yongbing Xu, Steven S.-L. Zhang, Peng Li, Guang Bian. Discoveries of interfacial topological Hall effect (THE) provide an ideal platform for exploring physics arising from the interplay between...

