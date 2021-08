Fishing opportunities exist just about everywhere, no matter what your preferred style. The American landscape is one of numerous streams, rivers, lakes, and bays, all waiting to be explored with a line in hand. The merits of angling continue. Not only can it be done just about anywhere there’s water (salt, fresh, or some combination), it can be done and enjoyed with kids or all by your lonesome as you take in some solitude. It’s a meditative, connected-to-nature sport that’ll get you outside and may even set you up with a nice dinner.