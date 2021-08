Bergdorf Goodman on Fifth Avenue is among New York’s most notable and historic department stores, dating back to the turn of the 20th century. Opening in 1901, Bergdorf Goodman has had a few locations over its 120 years in operation, setting up shop permanently at its Fifth Avenue location in 1928. Known for its wide selection of exquisite clothing and elaborate Christmas setups — as well as affluent and famous clients — the store has gained worldwide fame and popularity among figures like Yoko Ono, Joan Rivers and Elizabeth Taylor. Check out these top 10 secrets of Bergdorf Goodman!