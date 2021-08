Shaedon Sharpe and Dereck Lively II are quickly establishing themselves as consensus top-three prospects in the class of 2022. After On3 became the first recruiting service to move Sharpe to No. 1, Rivals is doing the same in their updated rankings set to go live this week. The national outlet released its new top five, with Sharpe coming in at No. 1 and Lively coming in at No. 3.