Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Will Levis explains banana video: "It tasted like banana bread"

Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will Levis is a popular man around the internet this week, but not because he was named the winner of Kentucky’s three-way quarterback competition on Sunday. Everyone is more interested (and in many cases, outraged) in how the new QB1 takes his fruit after Levis shared a diabolical video of him eating a rotten banana peel on TikTok. The video went viral the same day he was named the starting quarterback, shared by The New York Post, Barstool Sports and on SportsCenter’s social media accounts, just to name a few.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
643
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banana Bread#Bananas#Tiktok#The New York Post#Barstool Sports#Sportscenter#Likeness#Uk Football#Nil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Footballnittanysportsnow.com

Going bananas: Will Levis is an … ummm … interesting dude

It’s such a shame we didn’t get to see this side of Will Levis when he was playing for Penn State. Now that he’s with Kentucky, Levis has made news recently for big reasons on the field, but also for a viral video that is flat out bananas. We won’t...
FootballSB Nation

I ate a banana with the peel on like Kentucky QB Will Levis

When video emerged of Kentucky QB Will Levis eating a banana, peel and all, I knew what was about to happen. It started with a Slack ping, “James is doing this, right?” and here we are. Let’s rewind a little and appreciate Levis eating the banana with the peel on...
Behind Viral Videos247Sports

WATCH: Will Levis talks about viral banana video

On Sunday, Will Levis was named Kentucky’s starting quarterback. The next day, a clip of him eating an entire banana, peel and all, caught the attention of social media users everywhere and went viral. The latter bit of news is what people are still talking about today regarding Levis. The...
TV & VideosPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Will Levis' banana-eating video makes the TODAY Show

Kentucky’s new starting quarterback made the TODAY Show this morning…for eating a banana with its peel on. Oh yes, Will Levis’ viral TikTok video got the morning show treatment during the “Clickin’ Awesome” segment of the “Hoda & Jenna” hour of TODAY. Watch below as Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager break down Levis’ ripe takedown, frame by frame.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Fox News

College QB goes viral for bizarre banana-eating video

Somebody alert Gwen Stefani, because this s—t is bananas. Kentucky’s new starting quarterback Will Levis posted an eye-catching TikTok video of him eating a banana whole – peel and all. "I don’t fear the brown spots on bananas," the Penn State transfer said. "They fear me. #menacetosociety" Wildcats head coach...
Connecticut Post

Former Xavier QB Will Levis goes viral for weird banana eating TikTok

Former Xavier quarterback Will Levis has been in the news a couple of times this week. On Sunday, Levis was named the starting quarterback for the Kentucky Wildcats football team. The Madison native transferred to Kentucky after playing three years at Penn State University. The next day a video he...
Recipesblogilates

Frozen Peanut Butter Banana Bites That Taste Like Ice Cream?!

I always crave something sweet after a savory meal, but sometimes I just want a little bite. Juuuuust enough to satisfy that craving – you know what I mean?! I guess that’s why I’ve always loved cute little mini desserts so much. I rarely make a full, multi-serving recipe for dessert. Instead, I’m always throwing together a mug cake or some variation of banana ice cream.
Agriculturewashingtonnewsday.com

Is it true that bananas are a type of berry?

Users on social media have been debating how fruits, such as bananas, are categorised, with the results surprise some. According to Google Trends, there has been a surge in persons looking for answers on whether bananas are a sort of berry in the last day. “Why is a banana a...
Recipesrachlmansfield.com

EASY Homemade Banana Chips!

This recipe was all mcjordO guys!! We had some extra bananas sliced up from a pancake recipe I was testing and he randomly blurted out we should make BANANA CHIPS! And wow – I am happy he did. If you know me well, you know I live for dried fruit....
Recipeschiselandfork.com

Oat Flour Banana Bread

If you want some tasty gluten-free bread, this oat flour banana bread recipe made from old-fashioned oats will win over even gluten lovers! It is the perfect breakfast, snack or dessert for everyone. I'm a huge fan of oats and use it in a variety of recipes - from mango...
Recipescountertopcooking.net

Crock Pot Chocolate Chip Zucchini Banana Bread

This post many contain affiliate links. See our disclosure for more information. Crock Pot Chocolate Chip Zucchini Banana Bread- A moist banana bread filled with shredded zucchini and chocolate chips. Making it right in your crock pot is easy and takes no time at all. A great way to enjoy your bread without having to turn on the oven.
Recipesgtgazette.com

The Country Kitchen: K.D.’s Banana Bread

This recipe was recently submitted by K.D. of Garden Valley. Using the basic recipe and selecting one or more of the suggested additions, you could make this banana bread many times and end up with a different and tasty bread each time. It’s convenient to have so many options to select from, using one recipe.
Posted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
PetsFanSided

Are dogs able to eat bananas?

When it comes to finding foods and treats that we can feed our dogs, we want to make sure the products we pick are safe. And whether we are giving them a piece of fruit or a vegetable to eat straight away or adding to a recipe, we want to make sure our pups can actually eat these items safely. So we have to ask are bananas safe?
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Wendy's Is Discontinuing This Fan-Favorite Item

Tough luck for Wendy's. After debuting its new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce last week, a bold addition to the growing roster of signature sauces, the brand is now being raked over the coals for discontinuing another fan-favorite condiment. One step forward, two steps back. Reports recently started to emerge about...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why Some Taco Bell Fans Think Its Popular Mexican Pizza May Return

Taco Bell has created some truly iconic food items in the past, such as its famous Mexican Pizza. According to Restaurant Business Online, this dish was launched in 1988 with the promising tagline: "it's like pizza, but it's different." The menu item basically had a couple of tortilla shells that were filled with beans and ground beef along with toppings like cheese, tomatoes, salsa, and onions. Much to the disappointment of many customers, the brand decided to get rid of the iconic dish during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy