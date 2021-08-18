Will Levis explains banana video: "It tasted like banana bread"

Will Levis is a popular man around the internet this week, but not because he was named the winner of Kentucky’s three-way quarterback competition on Sunday. Everyone is more interested (and in many cases, outraged) in how the new QB1 takes his fruit after Levis shared a diabolical video of him eating a rotten banana peel on TikTok. The video went viral the same day he was named the starting quarterback, shared by The New York Post, Barstool Sports and on SportsCenter’s social media accounts, just to name a few.