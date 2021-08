It’s Day Two of World Princess Week, and we are celebrating none other than Cinderella! Cinderella is warm and sincere with everyone she meets. Whether it’s the smallest mouse or the King himself, she treats everyone with equal respect. She believes in herself and is determined to overcome the adversity she faces. Despite her circumstances, she chooses to be kind. She’s an optimistic, conscientious, graceful dreamer. Cinderella has quite a presence across the globe at Disney parks, and I’ve rounded up some of the top spots that honor her, along with a few ways you can celebrate her from home!