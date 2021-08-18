Cancel
UPDATE 1-Czech central bank chief says debate on bigger hike will go on

(Adds governor’s quotes)

PRAGUE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A debate over whether to accelerate a cycle of interest rate rises will stay high on the Czech central bank’s agenda, its Governor said on Wednesday, adding that policymakers gave serious thought to hiking by 50 basis points two weeks ago.

The Czech National Bank has been among the first in the European Union to tighten monetary policy to fight inflation as the economy bounces back from coronavirus lockdowns.

Its key rate stands at 0.75% after two 25 basis point rises in June and August.

One member of its seven-strong board supported a 50 basis point move at each of those meetings while two voted for no change.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said he was among those who got closer to considering a larger move at the last meeting.

“We debated it very seriously, it was not something marginal,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an economic conference.

“I don’t rule out that such a move can occur, but that does not play that much of a role for me... The debate is basically about calibration, if we continue with a gradual tempo of standard rises, or if we take one bigger step.”

Rusnok said after the Aug. 5 meeting that the bank was ready to raise rates at each of its final three meetings of 2021.

He said on Wednesday that he did not believe there was a reason to worry about inflation expectations, and that new inflation data did not change the policy outlook.

A reading last week showed July headline inflation jumped to 3.4% - above the bank’s target range - and while data o.n Monday showed producer prices rose at their fastest rate in 17 years.

“What matters to us is what will happen on the (monetary policy) horizon,” he said, referring to the bank’s focus on the situation in 12 to 18 months.

