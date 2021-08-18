Disney+ Finally Adding This Classic ‘90s Cartoon

No, That’s Not LeBron James’s Family in 'Space Jam 2'. By the early ‘90s, what began as a small-time Ohioan provider of cable edu-tainment had been rechristened as Nickelodeon and cannily self-billed as the “First TV Network for Kids,” an anarchic playground on the airwaves in which the only rule was that there were no rules. They’d gotten a foothold in the industry through emulation and opposition, communicating the gist of their programming by positioning it relative to something already known, either as a kid-ification of grown-up cool or a reprieve from the lameness. The young station’s core mission statement, of giving school-aged tube-watchers a refuge that wouldn’t condescend to their intelligence or drown them in sentimental syrup, was summarized alternately as “MTV for kids” (the ubiquitous splat logo was designed by the same guy who did the spaceman for MTV) or “the anti-Disney” for its emphasis on an edgy irreverence over the chipper model behavior that adults would try to spoon-feed their offspring as they vegged out.