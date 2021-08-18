Cancel
TV Series

Disney+ Finally Adding This Classic ‘90s Cartoon

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ will be adding the classic '90s cartoon Pepper Ann to its catalog starting September 8th –– five days before its 25th anniversary. The catch is, only the first three of the five seasons will be added to the streaming platform. Nevertheless, fans of the series should be excited about the new addition considering there have been many requests for the show to be added to the Disney+ catalog since its launch in December 2019.

