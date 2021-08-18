Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Up to 15,000 US residents still in Afghanistan after Taliban insurgency

By Kaelan Deese
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVxT0_0bVBqsow00


Up to 15,000 United States residents remain in Afghanistan following the Taliban 's insurgency and takeover of Kabul, two Senate aides said, citing officials from President Joe Biden's administration.

The two Senate aides confirmed they were given the statistic during a briefing led by national security and defense officials. A previous report said the figure could be between 10,000 and 15,000, according to the Washington Post .

The Taliban informed U.S. officials they were prepared to provide safe transportation of civilians to the airport, said national security adviser Jake Sullivan while speaking at the White House on Tuesday. He added, "We intend to hold them to that commitment."

"We are getting people through the gate, we are getting them lined up, and we are getting them on planes, but this is an hour-by-hour issue," Sullivan said.

DEMOCRATIC-LED COMMITTEES LINE UP TO PROBE 'FLAWED EXECUTION' IN AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

Nearly 1,100 U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and their families have been evacuated on 13 flights as of Tuesday night, officials confirmed.

"Now that we have established the flow, we expect those numbers to escalate," a White House official said in a statement , adding that in addition to the more than 3,200 U.S. residents who have been evacuated, the U.S. has relocated roughly 2,000 Afghan immigrants.

The U.S. announced on Monday that it was prepared to take on more than 20,000 Afghans who are eligible for the Special Immigrant Visa Program to military bases.

Chaos in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, ensued over the weekend and into Tuesday after the Taliban took over on Sunday. Deposed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country amid the Taliban's takeover of the nation's government.

Multiple Afghan people were killed Monday amid the unstable situation at the airport as hundreds clamored to board planes that were already overcapacity, some falling off of planes as they hung on to the side during takeoff. A stampede broke out at the airport on Wednesday, causing at least 17 injuries as civilian desperation to flee ramps up, Reuters reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden admitted on Monday that the fall of the government came "more quickly than we anticipated" but stood by his decision to end "America's war-fighting in Afghanistan."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 4

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
130K+
Followers
48K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban Insurgency#President Of Afghanistan#Senate#The Washington Post#White House#Afghans#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Editorial cartoons for Aug. 22, 2021: Afghanistan pullout chaos, Biden deflections, Taliban promises

The chaos in Afghanistan again dominates the weekly editorial cartoon gallery. Cartoonist Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune leads the gallery with his drawing of President Joe Biden seated at the Resolute Desk, amid the smoking rubble of the White House. An adviser in the background says, “We may be getting close to the point where ‘at least he isn’t Trump’ doesn’t cut it anymore.”
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Biden hopes to complete the Afghan airlift on time, blaming the United States for the chaos.

Biden hopes to complete the Afghan airlift on time, blaming the United States for the chaos. As the Islamists blamed Washington for heartbreaking sights of disorder and misery at Kabul’s airport, US President Joe Biden said Sunday that he still hopes to complete the dramatic evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan by August 31.
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

11 days in August: How Afghanistan fell

It's been barely a week since the Taliban seized control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Their return to power was swift and organized. We asked CBS News national security correspondent David Martin to help us make sense of what's happened, and why, and what it potentially means:. "There was...
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

Taliban wants ties with all countries, including US

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Taliban on Saturday declared that they intend to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America," the group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a Twitter posting today, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Comments / 4

Community Policy