Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Intermittent Lane Restrictions On Homer Adams Parkway To Begin Monday, August 23

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that intermittent lane restrictions will begin on IL 111/3 (Homer Adams Parkway) between Alby St. and IL 140 on Monday, August 23, 2021, weather permitting. The restrictions for this stage of work will take place between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm during weekdays and one lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This stage of construction is needed to do pavement repairs and it is expected to be completed by mid-September. Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Government
City
Homer, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il 140
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Safe Routes To School Project Proposals Sought

SPRINGFIELD – With summer break coming to an end and students hitting the books, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that it is seeking proposals for projects that will help children walk and bike to school through the Safe Routes to School program. The funding opportunity further highlights IDOT’s commitment under Gov. JB Pritzker to promote and expand active transportation options in communities throughout Illinois. “Children who walk or bike to school Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois American Water To Change Out Water Meters

LIVINGSTON - To support continued quality service, a contractor working on behalf of Illinois American Water will be replacing all outside water meters in the Village of Livingston. This work will occur in the community for the next several weeks. While this work is occurring customers may see our contractor working on or near their property. When a water meter is replaced, a temporary interruption in water service will occur. This should not last longer than 30 minutes. Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Vehicles Collide In Front Of EHS Entrance Monday Morning, One Transported For Evaluation, Crash Slows Traffic

EDWARDSVILLE - A 2007 Chevrolet HHR collided with a 2011 Ford Escape at 6:22 a.m. on Monday in front of Edwardsville High School on Center Grove Road. One person was transported to a local hospital with what Edwardsville Police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The Chevrolet HHR was turning into EHS’ main entrance going eastbound on Center Grove Road, and the Ford Escape was headed in the opposite direction when the accident occurred. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, Continue Reading
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Motorcyclist Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital From Wood River After Sunday Night Crash

WOOD RIVER - A man on a three-wheel motorcycle suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday night at Illinois Route 143 and Illinois Route 3 in Wood River. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said a three-wheel motorcycle driver eastbound on Illinois Route 143 Sunday night turning on the ramp that goes southbound on Illinois Route 3, appears to have driven off the left side of the roadway, road the embankment and eventually the motorcycle rolled. Chief Wells said the motorcycle driver, 70, suffered Continue Reading
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

'Beautiful Event:' New 'Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway' Sign in Godfrey Unveiled

GODFREY - In what was described as a “beautiful event” members of the Godfrey Fire Protection District and Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Rep. Amy Elik unveiled a new sign for Allison Ringering and children in memory of the late Fire Captain Jake Ringering. The new highway is dedicated as “Captain Jake Ringering Memorial Highway” on Delmar Avenue in Godfrey with two signs. Rep. Amy Elik and Sen. Rachel Crowe were keys in passing legislation in the Illinois Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy