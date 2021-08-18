Duckworth And Durbin Call On The White House To Prioritize The Safe Return Of Illinoisan Kidnapped In Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mark Frerichs, is a Veteran of the United States Navy who was working in Kabul as a civil engineer prior to being abducted last year. Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, wrote to President Biden today to request that the National Security Council (NSC) immediately convene an interagenc Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
