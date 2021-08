On Friday, August 13, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 2900 block of Shipmaster Way for a possible building fire. The initial 911 call was received at 6:08 pm reporting an odor of smoke, but no visible smoke or fire, on the first floor of the building. While firefighters were responding, an additional 911 call was received reporting smoke coming from the attic, as well as a third call from the fire alarm monitoring company, reporting a fire alarm activation in the building.