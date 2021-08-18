Greene County Sheriff’s Report August 17, 2021
8:54am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a welfare check at Daubendiek Park. 10:48am: A deputy investigated a single vehicle accident in the 500 block of N Avenue. Randall Schwartz 65 of Nebraska was driving a semi-tractor and trailer heading south on N Avenue near 150th Street. The trailer that was attached buckled in the middle of the trailer. The Iowa Department of Transportation was called in to assist with the investigation of what happened.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
