The Daily Money: Teenagers investing in stocks; T-Mobile data breach exposes Social Security numbers

By Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dt8vy_0bVBqFpx00
The 2023 Nissan Z sports car. Nissan

Good morning, it's Nathan saying hi this Wednesday morning!

💹 I was fortunate to learn some basic money tips in a high school economics class two decades ago. I know a lot of students don't have the privilege of having such a class.

I distinctly remember my teacher preaching the virtues of the Roth IRA . He urged us to start as soon as possible.

But should teens be allowed to invest in stocks on their own? Some are beginning to . More on that below from my colleagues Craig Harris and Jessica Menton .

💰 The Daily Money is USA TODAY's Monday-through-Friday-morning roundup of all things personal finance, business and tech. If this email was forwarded to you or if you found it online, you can subscribe for free here !

On to our ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY: Teenage investors are joining the stock market thanks to programs like Fidelity's that allow 13-to-17-year-olds to trade by themselves . However, several competitors told USA TODAY that Fidelity’s program raised some eyebrows in the banking industry as most other institutions only allow custodial accounts for teens, meaning they require an adult to execute a trade.

⌚ WHAT TO WATCH FOR: T-Mobile customers need to keep an eye out for this one. T-Mobile has been struck by yet another data breach . This time the data includes personal information like Social Security numbers, birth dates and names for tens of millions of customers .

📰 And here are more stories you won't want to miss :

1. Make sure you don't have this dog food : The FDA says more than 130 dog deaths and 220 illnesses may be linked to brands made by Midwestern Pet Foods .

2. Nissan is stripping the numbers from its 370Z sports car : Meet the 400-horsepower 2023 Nissan Z .

3. Going to college could cost unvaccinated students more than vaccinated students: Some colleges are imposing COVID testing fees on students who resist the shots .

4. Say goodbye to separate sections for women's clothes based on size : Old Navy will merge them and offer sizes of 0-28 for each in-store item .

5. The iPhone 13 is coming : Here are the latest rumors and reports on Apple's next smartphone .

6. Got your COVID-19 vaccination pass? You can store it in your Samsung Galaxy and your iPhone .

7. Robots are getting good : Boston Dynamics showcased one that can do gymnastics .

Yes, but can robots write this newsletter ?

Wait, they can ?!

--@ NathanBomey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Teenagers investing in stocks; T-Mobile data breach exposes Social Security numbers

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How angry T-Mobile subscribers responded to the latest data breach

The number of T-Mobile customers who were victimized by a recent data breach is believed to be 53 million according to the carrier, including 7.8 million postpaid subscribers. Bloomberg reported on Friday that a pair of class-action lawsuits have been filed against the wireless provider. The suits accuse the nation's second-largest carrier of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Technologyinfosecurity-magazine.com

T-Mobile Breach Now Affects 54.6 Million Individuals

Around six million more current and former T-Mobile customers were affected by a recently disclosed data breach, the US carrier has revealed. The firm said it was confident it had now closed off access and egress points for the attack but admitted that the breach impacted many more individuals than at first thought.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile data breach and SIM-swap scam: How to protect your identity

Just when you think the massive T-Mobile hack can't get any worse, on Friday the carrier announced that over 50 million people, including current and former customers as well as prepaid customers, were affected by the breach. Information like Social Security numbers, driver's licenses and account PINs were exposed. Here are some steps you can take right now to protect your financial information.
TechnologyCNET

Is your password on the dark web after the T-Mobile data breach? How to check

Were you part of the T-Mobile hack? T-Mobile said the hack exposed personal data of more than 7.8 million current customers and 40 million former or prospective customers, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal information. In total, more than 50 million current, former and prospective customers for T-Mobile and its prepaid Metro network may have been compromised. No financial information, account numbers or passwords were stolen, the company said.
Technologymakeuseof.com

What’s the T-Mobile Breach and Will It Affect You?

The cell phone carrier, T-Mobile, has confirmed the rumors of a large-scale data breach. Initially, T-Mobile reassured users that no phone numbers, passwords, PINs, or financial information were compromised. They soon after retracted their statement and advised users to change critical information. But what’s the nature of the T-Mobile breach?...
Technologyhealthitsecurity.com

Microsoft Data Breach Exposes 38M Records Containing PII

- A Microsoft Power Apps data breach exposed 38 million records containing personally identifiable information (PII), according to a report from cybersecurity company UpGuard. The data breach impacted 47 organizations across multiple industries, including some governmental public health agencies. On May 24, 2021, an UpGuard analyst discovered that the Open...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

T-Mobile Hit With Class Action Suits After Consumer Data Breach

T-Mobile violated California Consumer Privacy Act, plaintiffs allege. Millions of current users had info stolen in breach, telecom giant said. was hit with a pair of class action lawsuits in Washington federal court accusing the telecommunications company of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act. T-Mobile violated the CCPA and acted...
Technologycybersecdn.com

It’s time to retire the Social Security number

With 40 million people having their SSN exposed during the T-Mobile hack, it’s time to reconsider the usefulness of the Social Security number. It has been a tough week for news, with a series of negative headlines on everything from a COVID resurgence to Afghanistan. In what might have been a more prominent story, mobile phone carrier T-Mobile acknowledged that nearly 50 million customers had personal data stolen, with more than 40 million customers having their name, address and Social Security numbers among the pilfered data.
Cell Phonescybersecdn.com

Empowering T-Mobile Consumers reach

The recent news of T-Mobile being breached and 40 million customers’ personal information potentially being sold on the dark web may leave many of these victims feeling helpless. It is understandable that you may feel you have no power to protect your data. In this case, the critical data supposedly leaked includes:
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile's 2021 cyberattack: 4 ways to protect your personal data after a breach

T-Mobile is still investigating last week's massive data breach, which affected over 54 million people, and not just active subscribers. The breach includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers and prospective customers who may have been interested in T-Mobile service at one point. The breach includes customers of Metro by T-Mobile too. That means almost anyone who's given their information to T-Mobile could be affected.
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

JPMorgan Chase Notifies Customers of Data Breach

American banking and financial services company JPMorgan Chase is warning customers in Montana that a technical glitch may have presented their personal data to other customers. The malfunction allowed users of the website chase.com or the Chase Mobile app to view the banking information of other customers whose personal details...
TechnologyThe Spokesman-Review

T-Mobile users have options to deal with breach

This week, the wireless carrier T-Mobile confirmed reports of a major data breach in which hackers obtained personal information belonging to more than 40 million past, present and potential customers. For some people, that means their full names, date of birth, social security numbers and even information from their driver’s...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

T-Mobile’s Latest Data Breach Involves A Lot Of Customer Information

Well, T-Mobile’s latest data breach is an unwelcome blow to the Un-Carrier. According to The Verge, things only seem to be getting worse. Originally, around 100 million customers’ information was thought to have been stolen. This number was given by someone in possession of the data. Well, that number is a bit inflated.
LawLaw.com

Herman Jones Sues T-Mobile over Data Breach

T-Mobile was slapped with a data breach class action Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over a breach that exposed the personal information of tens of millions of individuals. The suit, filed by Herman Jones LLP, contends that T-Mobile failed to adequately safeguard its customer data. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-03384, Vash v. T-Mobile US, Inc.

