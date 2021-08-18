Cancel
Chicago, IL

Veteran bikers stop at Chicago lemonade stand to honor fallen Marine

By Patrick Elwood
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Three area motorcycle clubs rallied the troops on Sunday for a fallen Marine from Chicago. Spearheaded by the Marine Veterans Motorcycle Club, bikers drove to 99th and Washtenaw for the Gold Star Kids lemonade stand in honor of Marine Corporal Connor Lowry, who died in Afghanistan in March 2012. At 6-feet-4-inches tall, Marine Cpl. Conner Lowry was an imposing figure with an even greater sense of humor.

