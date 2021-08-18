Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers broadcaster apologizes for using cartoonish Asian accent before Ohtani at-bat

By ORDER REPRINT
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall of Famer Jack Morris made an on-air apology during Tuesday night’s Tigers game after using a cartoonish accent when talking about Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Morris, who is an analyst for Bally Sports Detroit, was asked how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani. Channeling the awful mock accents one may have heard in a movie or cartoon more than a half-century ago, Morris said: “Be very, very careful.”

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joon Lee
Person
Jack Morris
Person
Shohei Ohtani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Accents#Bat#Asian#Angels#Bally Sports Detroit#Tigers#Espn#Aapi#Joonlee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

WATCH: Miguel Cabrera and Shohei Ohtani's first base shenanigans return

In Tuesday's Angels-Tigers game, one team featured a player on the verge of joining one of the most prestigious groups in all of sports, the 500-home run club. The other team featured a player on the verge of one of the greatest single seasons in MLB history, completely dominating whether he's at the plate or on the mound. And both of these players, when united at first base, act not like a couple of baseball legends, but a couple of eight-year-old friends in a rec league game.
MLBPosted by
Upworthy

Shohei Ohtani is hitting home runs deep enough to connect continents and cultures

On July 7th, Shohei Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the year, a solo shot off of Boston Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez, breaking Hideki Matsui's 17-year-old record for the most home runs hit in a season by a Japanese-born player. What is incredible about this hitting stat is that Ohtani broke the record in only 81 games — literally half an MLB season. Then add in the massive subplot that he is also the Angels' best pitcher and currently possesses an ERA+ of 132 (making him 32% better than the league average). When baseball has become exceptionally specialized, with players, coaches, and management becoming obsessed with the launch rate of swings and the spin rate of a pitch, Ohtani is breaking rational thinking by simply being the Modern Day Babe Ruth. His home runs get hit with such power and force; they are not only landing over the fence of ballparks but making an impact across the entire country and through continents.
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani is having the single greatest season ever

Shohei Ohtnai, Los Angeles Angels, MLB (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) When you think of the all-time greatest individual MLB seasons, what comes to mind?. On the pitching side you’d probably say Pedro Martinez’s otherworldly 2000 season or Bob Gibson’s history-defining 1968 showcase. For hitters it’s probably Barry Bonds’ record setting 2001 or any one of Babe Ruth’s seasons from the 1920s.
BaseballPosted by
The Spun

Shohei Ohtani Reacts To Detroit Tigers Announcer’s Comment

“I’m not offended and I didn’t take anything personally,” Ohtani said through his interpreter on Wednesday night, via TMZ Sports. “[Morris] is a Hall of Famer. He has a big influence in the baseball world. It’s kind of a tough spot.”During the first game of Detroit’s series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, Morris took a racially insensitive tone as the Japanese superstar stepped up to the plate. When asked by his play-by-play partner, Matt Shepard, what strategy should be used against Ohtani, the former Tigers pitcher used an accent that seemed to mock Asian American speakers.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Jack Morris Apologizes After Attempting an Asian Accent While Talking About Shohei Ohtani

Jack Morris attempted an Asian accent while talking about pitching to Shohei Ohtani during Tuesday night's Detroit TIgers - Los Angeles Angels game. Morris was asked what he would do if he were pitching to Ohtani and responded by saying, "be very, very careful," with an accent. Morris then apologized for his comment as Ohtani came up to the plate in the 9th inning. Here's video:
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Mike Trout Sums Up The Greatness Of Shohei Ohtani

For years Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout was seen as one of the biggest stars in baseball. But his celebrity has been dwarfed recently by one of his own teammates – Shohei Ohtani. And he’s happy to see it. In a recent media interview, Trout was asked to give...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Tigers announcer Jack Morris apologizes for remarks about Shohei Ohtani

Detroit Tigers television analyst Jack Morris apologized Tuesday night after using a mocking accent while talking about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. On the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast of the Angels' 8-2 win over the Tigers, lead announcer Matt Shepard was setting the scene with Ohtani set to bat in the sixth inning with a runner on second and two outs.
MLBfoxbangor.com

MLB’s Jack Morris Sorry For Offensive Accent Before Shohei Ohtani At-Bat

Detroit Tigers analyst Jack Morris apologized on-air Tuesday night … after he used an offensive accent before an at-bat by Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Just before the L.A. designated hitter — who’s Japanese — stepped up to the plate in the 6th inning of the Halos’ game against the Tigers … Morris tried to be funny on the broadcast by using an accent that many felt was mocking Asians.
MLBWashington Examiner

Baseball TV analyst apologizes after using mock accent when referring to Shohei Ohtani

A Major League Baseball television analyst apologized Tuesday night after using a mocking accent when talking about Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, who is Japanese, was about to bat in the sixth inning when Detroit Tigers analyst Jack Morris said the Tigers needed to "be very, very careful" in an exaggerated accent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy