Tigers broadcaster apologizes for using cartoonish Asian accent before Ohtani at-bat
Hall of Famer Jack Morris made an on-air apology during Tuesday night’s Tigers game after using a cartoonish accent when talking about Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Morris, who is an analyst for Bally Sports Detroit, was asked how the Tigers should pitch to Ohtani. Channeling the awful mock accents one may have heard in a movie or cartoon more than a half-century ago, Morris said: “Be very, very careful.”www.kansascity.com
