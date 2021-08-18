Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

No surprise Leeds lost to Manchester United, just look at the wage bills | Jonathan Wilson

By Jonathan Wilson
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KzwQ_0bVBq1Z200

The easy thing is to blame the manager. It has become football’s default response to any crisis. A team hits a poor run or loses a big game: get rid of the manager. As Alex Ferguson said as many as 14 years ago, we live in “a mocking culture” and reality television has fostered the idea people should be voted off with great regularity (that he was trying to defend Steve McClaren’s reign as England manager should not undermine the wider point).

Managers are expendable. Rejigging squads takes time and money and huge amounts of effort in terms of research and recruitment, whereas anybody can look at who is doing well in Portugal or Greece or the Championship and spy a potential messiah. Then there are the structural factors, the underlying economic issues it is often preferable to ignore because to acknowledge them is to accept how little agency the people we shout about every week really have in football.

Related: Mason Greenwood has everything Manchester United need in a striker

That point reared its head after Manchester United’s 5-1 victory over Leeds on Saturday . There was plenty to discuss: are Leeds overreliant on Kalvin Phillips, who was absent? Why does Marcelo Bielsa’s version of pressing so often lead to heavy defeats? Can Mason Greenwood’s movement allow Ole Gunnar Solskjær to field Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes without sacrificing a holding midfielder and, if it does, what does that mean for Marcus Rashford?

Yet there was a weird strand of coverage that insisted Solskjær had somehow outwitted Bielsa, even in some quarters that Bielsa needed to be replaced if Leeds are to kick on. (They finished ninth last season with 59 points, the highest points total by a promoted club for two decades). A Bielsa meltdown is possible; they do happen and he has never managed a fourth season at a club. There should be some concern that, like last season, Leeds lost by four goals at Old Trafford, insufficient lessons were learned, even if Bielsa said this was a better performance. But fundamentally, Manchester United’s wage bill is five times that of Leeds.

Related: Nagelsmann’s first trophy, a Serie A preview and the Spanish Sean Dyche – Football Weekly

Everton, who finished a place below Leeds last season had a wage bill three times bigger. Of last season’s Premier League, only West Brom and Sheffield United had wage bills lower than that of Leeds. To have finished ninth is an extraordinary achievement and nobody should think to slip back three or four places this season would be a failure. Modern football is starkly stratified and although teams can often defy financial logic for a time, to move up a tier is incredibly difficult.

There is still a tendency to talk of a Big Six in English football and while it is true six clubs last season had a weekly wage bill in excess of £2.5m, it is also true that within that grouping there are three with clear advantages: Manchester City (who had kept their wage bill relatively low, although if they do add Harry Kane to Jack Grealish that would clearly change) and Chelsea because their funding is not reliant on footballing success, and Manchester United because of the legacy that has allowed them to attach their name to a preposterous range of products across the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2jyz_0bVBq1Z200
Mikel Arteta is struggling to revive Arsenal. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Liverpool can perhaps challenge for the title this season, but their wage spending is 74% of that of United. That they were as good as they were in the two seasons before last was remarkable, but last season showed how vulnerable a team like Liverpool can be to a couple of injuries. Similarly, Leicester’s two fifth-place finishes with the eighth-highest wage bill are a striking achievement, their decline towards the end of the past two seasons less the result of them bottling it or any sort of psychological failure than of the limitations of their squad being exposed.

Which brings us to the other two members of the Big Six: Arsenal and Tottenham. Spurs’ last game at White Hart Lane, in 2017, brought a 2-1 win over Manchester United that guaranteed they finished second. Since when Spurs have bought Davinson Sánchez, Lucas Moura, Serge Aurier, Fernando Llorente, Juan Foyth, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil, while United have bought, among others, Alexis Sánchez, Victor Lindelöf, Nemanja Matić, Romelu Lukaku, Fred, Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek, Raphaël Varane and Jadon Sancho. Money may not be everything in football, but it does help.

The irony of the situation is that it was investment in the infrastructure that should allow Spurs to generate additional revenues and better develop their own talent (much cheaper than buying it) that led to the lack of investment in players largely responsible for the staleness resulting in Mauricio Pochettino’s departure. That Daniel Levy compounded the problem by appointing José Mourinho – acting like a big club as though to jolt them to the next level – should not obscure the fact that until that point he had pursued a ruthless and successful economic logic.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Arsenal had gone through a similar process the previous decade, investing heavily in a new stadium at the expense of the squad, only to discover that by the time it was ready the financial environment had changed and the petro-fuelled era had begun. It was easy after the timid performance against Brentford on Friday to blame Mikel Arteta and ask why he gets such an easy ride. For all that Arsenal have finished the past two seasons relatively well, that criticism will only increase if there are not signs the tanker is being turned round. But the gulf to the top of the table is vast and a desperation to bridge has contributed to a bizarre transfer policy.

That does not mean managers are beyond reproach and limp displays like Arsenal’s deserve criticism. But equally we should probably remember that where a side finishes in the league has far more to do with economic strata than any of the individuals involved.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Steve Mcclaren
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Sean Dyche
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Serge Aurier
Person
Raphaël Varane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Gunnar#Old Trafford#Serie A#Spanish#Football Weekly Everton#English#Arsenal#Tottenham#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Related
PoliticsThe Guardian

Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies aged 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the US, has died in Minnesota. He was 38. His family said the Ukrainian-born Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. His mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska, an ICU nurse at Mayo, posted about his death on Facebook. Vovkovinskiy...
HealthThe Guardian

Can your boss make you get vaccinated in Australia?

Debate continues over whether workplaces should mandate vaccinations for their employees. In Australia, only a few companies have decided to make their workers get the jab – including Qantas. But questions have been raised about the legality and ethics of it all. Laura Murphy-Oates talks to political reporter Paul Karp about what mandatory vaccinations in workplaces would look like.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Six arrests made before Manchester United v Leeds

Six people have been arrested after a brawl before Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Leeds United in Manchester city centre. Footage did the rounds before kick-off (12:30 BST) which showed chairs and bins flung in the air during a coming together in the city centre. According to BBC, Greater...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Jadon Sancho included: Manchester United squad to face Leeds United

Manchester United are getting ready to face Leeds United in their Premier League curtain-raiser on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad will kick off at 12:30 local time, with Old Trafford set to be in full attendance. The main talking point this week has been finalising the transfer of Raphael Varane,...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Watch All the Manchester United Goals from Today’s Win against Leeds United

Manchester United were simply superb today and the brilliance of Paul Pogba was a joy to behold, he carried his from from the Euros this summer back into the league and Manchester United fans will be delighted with the 28 year old French man. This is what they want if they want to go and compete with their neighbours Manchester City for the League, a player of Pogba’s quality to lead from the front and pull the strings in midfield.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United vs Leeds: Three things we learned

Manchester United stormed to a stunning opening day win as a Bruno-Fernandes inspired Reds side put Marcelo Bielsa’s men ruthlessly to the sword. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are already three points better off after one game than we were in 2020-21, Raphael Varane is officially a Red – at last – and Fernandes has his first treble for United with not a penalty in sight.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Manchester United vs Leeds United: Predicted line-up

When Manchester United saw off Leeds United in a thrilling 6-2 victory last season at Old Trafford, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to take Leeds’ high-octane and relentless counter-pressing system and use it against them. He fought fire with fire. As Old Trafford awaits the return of a 75,000 attendance...
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Leeds United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, time

Last Season Records: Manchester United 22-6-10; Leeds United 18-15-5 The 2021-2022 Premier League season is here, and Manchester United and Leeds United will play their first match 7:30 a.m. ET on Aug. 14 at Old Trafford. Man United finished last year at 22-6-10 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. While Leeds United was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 18-15-5.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United are set to 'unleash their new £73m star Jadon Sancho by STARTING him against Leeds' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets ready to hand the winger his debut just days after his first training session

Manchester United are reportedly set to unleash new signing Jadon Sancho from the start against Leeds. The Red Devils host historic rivals Leeds at Old Trafford in the sides' first game of the Premier League season on Saturday August 14. According to the Sun, Sancho is tipped to start for...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jadon Sancho: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms new Manchester United winger will ‘be involved’ against Leeds

Jadon Sancho is set to feature in some capacity for Manchester United when they host Leeds United at the weekend in the Premier League.The former Borussia Dortmund winger joined the Red Devils this summer after a year-long chase, and despite not being at peak fitness, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he’s set to be part of the matchday squad after impressing at the end of pre-season training.However, centre-back Raphael Varane is not ready to feature, as he hasn’t been involved with the group, with some administrative work still needed on his transfer from Real Madrid.“Jadon is going to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy