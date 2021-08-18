Cancel
Police release CCTV in ‘vital’ search for man after sexual assault on London bus

Police are seeking to identify this man, following a sexual assault on a bus in Kingston (Met Police handout)

Detectives are appealing for help in their search for a man following a sexual assault on a London bus.

The Metropolitan Police released CCTV images on Tuesday of “a man they are keen to identify”, after a 21-year-old woman was assaulted in Kingston on 7 May.

The woman boarded the 418 bus, heading towards Epsom, at approximately 4:40pm that afternoon, the force said.

Shortly after, a man boarded the bus and asked to sit down beside her, in the row of seats behind the exit doors, which she permitted.

The man then began to inappropriately touch her leg, prompting the woman to stand up and move, telling the suspect to stop.

Another passenger informed the driver, who then removed the suspect from the bus, police said.

“If you recognise this man or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact police right away,” Detective Chief Inspector Michael Dougall said.

“It is vital we identify him. No piece of information is insignificant and could help us in our investigation.”

Anyone who can identify him is asked to tweet @MetCC or call 101 referencing CAD 1209/17AUG.

