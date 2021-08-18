"It's like your heart being torn out": Veterans of the war in Afghanistan reflect on the fall of Kabul and two decades of war
Veterans are watching the rapid collapse of Afghanistan in horror — worried about their friends who served with them and the Afghan people who helped the U.S. "A knife stabbing into your chest. It's like your heart being torn out," said Marine Sergeant Nick Stefanovic. He spent two years in Afghanistan and was devastated to see the government fall so quickly.www.cbsnews.com
