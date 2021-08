Pro-choice advocates have filed a lawsuit in federal court in an attempt to stop a controversial new anti-abortion law that state lawmakers approved earlier this year. Arizona doctors Paul A. Isaacson and Eric M. Reuss, along with the Arizona Medical Association, the National Council of Jewish Women Arizona, and the Arizona National Organization for Women filed the suit in the U.S. District Court of Arizona. They are seeking an injunction to stop the scheduled September 29 implementation of a sweeping bill that criminalizes some abortions and threatens abortion doctors with jail time. The Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and the ACLU of Arizona are providing legal counsel for the plaintiffs.