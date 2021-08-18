Revving and remembering
We came in hot, like I knew we would, arriving in the parking lot with an empty tank of gas and 10 minutes before launch time. The gang was already assembled — it looked like we were going to be riding in a nice sized group. There were hugs with those whom we knew and had ridden with before; excitement to ride with good friends whom we'd never gotten to ride with before and trepidation at the new bikes in the group. There were only a few dark clouds, when it was, of course, supposed to be raining all morning. It was going to be a good day.
