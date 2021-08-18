Revving and remembering

Julia Rose has just released her first album. Unfortunately you won’t be able to hear her play it live because she just moved out West but you should definitely buy it. She’ll be in Colorado for a few seasons but is also embarking on her first national tour that will take her to Arkansas and Texas. The whole album has this doo-wop, old school, jazzy feel to me. It’s an eclectic mix of songs. The instruments are blended in perfectly. Rose is a multi-instrumentalist that loops those in well. In this album, you can hear her wide vocal range. She has this mellow, smooth voice and can hit the high notes great. You need to take a listen to hear her sweet voice.