Premiere: “The Loon” by Caleb Landry Jones

This September, acclaimed actor and experimental multi-instrumentalist Caleb Landry Jones will release his second full-length album on Sacred Bones, Gadzooks Vol 1. On it, listeners will find a continuation of the eerily nostalgic, curiously romantic and neo-psychedelic style that Jones debuted on his first record, The Mother Stone. They’ll also find a reaction against it—a sonic progression, an exploratory search for something even more fantastical. From this album, premiering here, “The Loon” conjures strange sensations as sounds warp and stretch and work with his evocative vocals. The track also comes equipped with a swirling visual study of Jones’ “inter-dimensional personas,” directed by NYC-based filmmaker Jacqueline Castel.