Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Premiere: “The Loon” by Caleb Landry Jones

By David Graver
coolhunting.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis September, acclaimed actor and experimental multi-instrumentalist Caleb Landry Jones will release his second full-length album on Sacred Bones, Gadzooks Vol 1. On it, listeners will find a continuation of the eerily nostalgic, curiously romantic and neo-psychedelic style that Jones debuted on his first record, The Mother Stone. They’ll also find a reaction against it—a sonic progression, an exploratory search for something even more fantastical. From this album, premiering here, “The Loon” conjures strange sensations as sounds warp and stretch and work with his evocative vocals. The track also comes equipped with a swirling visual study of Jones’ “inter-dimensional personas,” directed by NYC-based filmmaker Jacqueline Castel.

coolhunting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Missouri State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Landry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loon#Cannes Film Festival#Nights And Weekends#Songwriting#Sacred Bones#The Mother Stone#Yamahas#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy