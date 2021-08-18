The TJX Companies' (TJX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up

FN keeps track of all of our earnings coverage for retailers and footwear companies here. August 24: Nordstrom (JWN) Earnings: Net earnings were $80 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. Sales: Sales were to $3.6 billion, marking a 101% increase from Q2 in 2020. CEO Comments: “Our second quarter results demonstrate the strength of our two brands, the power of our ‘closer to you’ strategy and the success of our iconic Anniversary Sale,” said CEO Erik Nordstrom. “We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results.” Outlook: Nordstrom updated its full year outlook...