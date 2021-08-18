The TJX Companies' (TJX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up
TJX reported stellar second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings and sales increased year over year. The company witnessed solid performance in its home businesses across all divisions. Also, it saw encouraging open-only comp store sales in apparel category. The company's U.S. and international divisions reported impressive double-digit open-only comp store sales growth in the quarter under review.
