Afghanistan evacuations continue in wake of Taliban takeover. Evacuations from Afghanistan are expected to continue all weekend, after President Joe Biden vowed Friday to get out "any American" in Afghanistan who wants to leave the country. Evacuation flights had paused for a "few hours" Friday because of processing delays. On Thursday alone, about 5,700 people were evacuated by military transport planes. That includes 350 U.S. citizens, family members, special immigrant visa applicants and their families and other vulnerable Afghans, according to a White House official. On each of the previous two days, about 2,000 people were airlifted. But as tens of thousands of people wait nervously to exit, a video Thursday of the tense, chaotic scene outside Kabul's airport shows fighters firing weapons into the air above a packed crowd. It raises concerns about violent force being deployed against the civilians who have flocked to the airport in Afghanistan's capital in a desperate attempt to flee.