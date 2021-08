So, what’s with Social Security’s limited options for tax withholding?. Although Social Security doesn’t provide a specific statement about their policy on tax withholding, Bruce A. Tannahill, JD, and Dave Freitag of MassMutual believe the limited options for tax withholding are for administrative reasons. “With over 70 million beneficiaries and the need to process a Form W-4V, Voluntary Withholding Request, for each requested change, they probably wanted to make the changes easy to process. Limiting the options was one way to do it,” says Tannahill. Subscribe for full article.