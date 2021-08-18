Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia inches toward possible takeover of Fulton elections

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Killeen Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board inched forward Wednesday in a process set in motion by Republican lawmakers using a controversial provision of the state’s sweeping new election law that could ultimately lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county. Fulton County, a Democratic bastion...

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Elections
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Democrats#Ap#Democratic#Republicans#University Of Georgia#Asian#U S Census#Senate#Gop#House#The State Election Board#The State Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Georgia Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia starts review of Fulton County elections; what's next?

(The Center Square) – The state of Georgia is poised to revamp the Fulton County Elections Board after the launch of a review panel to examine the county's management of elections. The majority-Democrat county became a focus of fraud allegations after the 2020 presidential election. The Georgia State Election Board...
Georgia StateKilleen Daily Herald

Herschel Walker registers to vote in Georgia as he weighs US Senate run

Herschel Walker has apparently moved back to Georgia in what could be a prelude to a run for the U.S. Senate. The former University of Georgia football star registered to vote in Georgia on Aug. 17 after decades of living in Texas, state records show. He listed his residence as the Buckhead home owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard, one of multiple properties he maintains in the state.
Georgia State850wftl.com

Review panel in Georgia could lead to takeover of local election board

(GEORGIA) — Georgia’s State Election Board appointed a bipartisan independent performance review panel on Wednesday to investigate potential violations of election law by officials in Fulton, the state’s largest county — a move that could lead to the takeover of the county Registration and Elections Board. Under SB 202, the...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Public HealthVanity Fair

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Joins Fellow Republicans in Quest to Kill Her Constituents

Over the past few months there’s been a lot of focus on the COVID situations in Florida and Texas, and for good reason: Not only are cases surging in those states, but their respective governors, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, are seemingly doing everything in their powers to ensure their constituents contract the highly contagious virus, from banning local mask mandates to insane new rules like the one wherein Texas schools no longer have to conduct contact tracing or let parents know if a student has tested positive. But it’s important to remember that DeSantis and Abbott aren’t the only elected officials doing a horrendous job when it comes to COVID-19—a lot of their fellow Republican governors are as well! For instance, in Alabama, which, according to NBC News, has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, Governor Kay Ivey has insisted there will be “absolutely no statewide mandates, closures, or the like.” And in South Dakota, which has seen an astonishing surge in new cases over the past two weeks, Governor Kristi Noem is talking about how she’s going to go to war with Joe Biden over vaccine mandates he wouldn’t be personally enacting!
Arizona StateMSNBC

How Arizona Republicans' bizarre 'audit' managed to get even worse

At Donald Trump's rally in Alabama over the weekend, there was a point at which the former president not only assured his followers that his election conspiracy theories are true, he also added, "You'll see the evidence starting to come out." Nearly 10 months after the Republican's defeat, there is...
Public Healthwfxrtv.com

West Virginia’s largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest private employer is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 31 as virus cases continue to grow exponentially statewide. The mandate issued by the West Virginia University Health System applies to workers at its hospitals and clinics in...
talesbuzz.com

House committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol riot to seek phone records of lawmakers

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is preparing to send requests to telecommunications companies, asking they preserve the phone records of several members of Congress, people familiar with the matter told CNN. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the committee, confirmed with CNN on Monday that...
Pennsylvania Statewkok.com

PA Senator Mastriano Loses Chairmanship Over Trump Audit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate said Monday that hearings will begin this week as he committed to carrying out a “full forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said he has communicated with former President Donald Trump, whose baseless claims about election fraud have propelled loyalists to pursue audits, reviews or other examinations of ballots and voting machines in battleground states where Democrat Joe Biden defeated him. “I think he’s comfortable with where we’re heading and so we’re going to continue that work,” Corman said on the conservative Wendy Bell Radio program streamed online Monday.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

U.S. House Approves Voting Rights Bill, but Outlook Poor in Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a voting rights measure that Democrats say would help counteract a wave of voting restrictions in Republican-led states, but it faced slim chances of passing the Senate. The House voted 219-212 on the bill to restore key protections of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy