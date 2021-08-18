Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

A mom who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: 'Make sure my kids get vaccinated'

By Andrea Salcedo
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#And Babies#Covid 19 Vaccine#Christian Church#The Washington Post#Americans#The Post#Icu#The Dixie Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Relationshipswbrc.com

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart. KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment. “The next day, we got a call saying she had to have...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Man's Entire Family Dies Of COVID-19 In 1 Week After Refusing Vaccine

A U.K. man has lost his entire family to COVID-19 in a span of a week after they avoided getting vaccinated. Now, he hopes his story can help fight against vaccine misinformation. Francis Goncalves, a 43-year-old chef from Cardiff, Wales, lost his father, 73; mother, 65; and brother, 40, to...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Upworthy

Firefighters make a kiddie pool for children after seeing Mom fill her kids’ pool using a pot

Firefighters often go above and beyond the call of duty and this time it was a mother from North Carolina who was thankful. It was a hot day and the woman wanted to make her kids' day by filling up their kiddie pool so they could have a splash in it and beat away the heat and boredom. It was also her young son's birthday so she wanted him to have a good day and what better way than to spend it splashing in the water. She placed the kiddie pool outside in the yard, started to fill it. She didn't have a hose, which meant she had to use a pot and it was going to take time as the kiddie pool needs quite a lot of water. Her kids waited around, waiting to jump into the pool. She would have to take multiple trips indoors and back out onto the yard, to fill the pot.
Kidsnews4sanantonio.com

15-year-old girl on ventilator with COVID-19 planned to get vaccinated

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) – A south Florida teenager is fighting for her life after getting infected with COVID-19. Just a week and a half ago, Paulina Velasquez was looking forward to her sophomore year at JP Taravella High School in Coral Springs. Last week, she planned to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but never got the chance.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I Broke My Oath to My Stepkids and Got Rid of Them Because I Didn't Want to Parent Them Anymore – Story of the Day

I broke my promise to my stepkids by “abandoning and traumatizing” them because I did not want to parent them anymore. I met Josh when I was 25. He was 31, had three kids, and had newly been widowed. In the beginning, we weren’t in a serious relationship. It was just a fling. However, we soon fell head over heels for each other and decided to spend the rest of our lives together.
RelationshipsNewsweek

Mother of 5-Month-Old Who Got COVID From Vaccinated Family Member: 'We Were So Careful'

A mother in Texas is nursing her 5-month-old baby back to health after the infant contracted COVID-19 from a vaccinated family member. Kristy Callaway, who resides in Corpus Christi, told Houston's CBS affiliate KHOU 11 she and her husband took all the recommended precautions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic—taking extra care due to her pregnancy and the birth of their son, Emmett. After she and her husband were vaccinated, they began visiting with vaccinated family and friends however, her 5-month old baby caught the novel coronavirus after a recent trip to see family members in Galveston County.
Religionthelakewoodscoop.com

Her Heart Sank When, At The Shiva For Her Husband, She Started Vomiting

[COMMUNICATED] It was a bittersweet moment yesterday, when Yocheved Atias of Beit Shemesh heard the first cry of her beautiful newborn son. Eight months ago, Yocheved’s husband. Yaakov Atias, was one of the youngest Israelis to pass away from coronavirus. He was 42 years old, with no health issues. In a speech that moved many to tears, 10-year-old daughter Yael spoke after the funeral, begging those in attendance to vaccinate, so that others would be less likely of enduring the same fate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy