Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Upstart Is Up Nearly 700%. Here's Why It's Still a Buy

By Justin Pope
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Upstart's stock has been hot after its Q2 earnings blew away analyst expectations.
  • The company is rapidly growing and already profitable.
  • It's often a bad idea to chase "hot" stocks, but Upstart has a massive growth runway.

Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has been hot in its first few months on the market, soaring more than 700% since going public last December. Just in the past few days, the stock has gained some 48% after a second-quarter earnings report that investors cheered.

It may feel like the Upstart train has already left the station, but the disruptive fintech stock could still be a great long-term investment at today's prices. Here's why.

Exceeding expectations

Upstart's proprietary artificial intelligence system replaces the traditional FICO score to determine if borrowers with lower or no credit are creditworthy. The company partners with lenders and determines the loan approval and terms; then, the bank lends the money out. Upstart says its technology can reduce loan defaults by 75% while approving loans at the same rate as a FICO score. It's a win-win scenario for both borrowers and lenders, and investors are winning from the company's resulting growth.

The company now has 25 banking partners, after having just 10 as of September 2020. This expansion is helping grow the volume of loans originated by Upstart; its Q2 transaction volume of $2.8 billion is a 62% increase from just the prior three months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNM4S_0bVBoY9G00
Image source: Getty Images.

Upstart's 2021 second quarter was its third since going public, and the company is establishing a track record of outperforming estimates. Analysts expected revenue for the quarter to come in at $158 million, and Upstart's actual revenue of $194 million beat estimates by 23%.

Upstart has now exceeded revenue estimates in all three quarters since its IPO, and management has again raised its guidance for the full year, to $750 million after being set at $500 million in Q4 2020, and being raised once already to $600 million in 2021 Q1. These "beats" can compound when revenue consistently outperforms expectations, which can cause investors to reset their expectations for a stock and cause dramatic movements in the share price.

Strong operational momentum

Investors will key in on revenue when looking at a rapidly growing business like Upstart, but the company's bottom-line performance has also surprised. Analysts were only expecting earnings per share of $0.25 for Q2, but the company came in well above that; its actual earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 per share outpaced estimates by 149%, a sign that Upstart is far more profitable than was expected.

Upstart's business is a software platform, so its operating costs are fairly low outside of research and development and administrative costs. As Upstart partners with more banks, it will originate more loans, and revenue could grow increasingly faster than its expenses. The company earned a net income of $37 million in Q2 2021, more than triple its net income in the previous quarter. Remember that revenue from the prior quarter "only" increased 60%, so earnings growth is beginning to accelerate as revenue growth outpaces expenses.

As this continues over time, Upstart could become increasingly better at generating cash flow. Its balance sheet now carries $617 million in cash, a huge increase from the $95 million it had in Q2 of 2020. This gives Upstart a lot of financial flexibility to invest in growth efforts or to potentially make acquisitions down the road.

Room to run?

Indeed, Upstart is just getting started. Over the past four quarters, a total transaction volume of $6.6 billion has been originated on the company's platform, less than 1% of the $714 billion in personal and auto loan originations that Upstart defines as its current addressable market.

Upstart is continuing to expand into automotive loans after acquiring auto retail software provider Prodigy. Upstart can now refinance vehicle loans in 47 states, and five of Upstart's banking partners have signed up for automotive lending. Its dealership footprint through Prodigy increased in Q2, up 24% from Q1, and more than 100% year over year.

The business is quickly building up cash and has shown that its strong operational momentum could very easily result in future quarters of continued performance.

Here's the bottom line

As of Tuesday's closing price, the stock trades at a market cap of $15.5 billion and a price-to-sales ratio of 20.7, using management's newly raised 2021 revenue guidance of $750 million. A valuation like that doesn't leave much room for error, but consider that analyst estimates have Upstart generating $992 million in revenue in 2022, just 32% above the company's guidance for 2021. Upstart keeps beating estimates and raising guidance, so it's not unrealistic to think it still has positive surprises in store for the market.

Upstart has grown this much working with just 25 lenders on personal and auto loans in the U.S. What happens when Upstart:

  • Partners with more banks?
  • Gets into new product categories (perhaps student loans and mortgages)?
  • Enters international markets?

The U.S. consumer credit market alone is worth more than $4 trillion, so Upstart's story is far from over. Investors could certainly see strong returns over the long term, because the stock's valuation isn't overly expensive yet. In other words, the market is pricing in what has already happened, and not what could happen moving forward.

Upstart must continue to perform at a high level, and newly public companies always carry risk because a track record isn't there yet for investors to hang their hat on. But after another strong quarter, Upstart is at least on its way to establishing it.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prodigy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Personal Loans#Upstart Holdings#Upst#Fintech#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Mortgages
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

This mix of growth and value stocks has the tools to make shareholders richer over the long run. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has been virtually unstoppable. The market's widely followed index has doubled from its bear-market bottom, and has now gone more than nine months without even a 5% retracement.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Two renewable energy stocks have fallen significantly this year but continue to have tremendous long-term growth prospects. An ancillary cannabis stock has declined due to several issues that should only be temporary. Some investors like to buy dividend stocks on big pullbacks to lock in higher dividend yields. An even...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

American Software had a blowout quarter last time out, but it has given back nearly all of those gains. It reports again this week. Carnival's recovery is losing momentum as COVID-19 outbreaks and now a related fatality slowing the recovery process. Robinhood failed to live to up to hype in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

This mix of small- and large-cap stocks can turn a healthy initial investment into a life-altering amount of money. Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. Despite the benchmark S&P 500 losing 34% of its value in a mere 33 calendar days during the first quarter of 2020, the index took less than 17 months to double in value following its bear-market bottom. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here Are 2 Overlooked Dividend Stocks

Increased costs have Wall Street as negative as it's ever been on this industry leader. This company, once considered a joke, is filling shareholders' pockets. The stock market can be entertaining. It can also make you money. Those two things don't always intersect. And many investors ignore profits and dividends in favor of the latest technology or compelling story from a charismatic CEO.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks to Buy in August

Airbnb's flexible model gave it leverage over the past few months. Disney's parks are still not fully open, but they're recovering. Though Upstart is pricy, the company is growing fast. August is the thick of the second-quarter earnings season. This year is particularly suspenseful as companies match up against the...
StocksEntrepreneur

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 3 to Watch This Week

In August 2021, there are plenty of penny stocks that present buying opportunities. While it is difficult to say with certainty where the market is headed, there are many penny stocks that investors are watching right now. And to understand which, we have to take a deep dive into the current market trajectory and where it could be headed in the long term.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

The company has an excellent track record of growing cash flow and dividends. It's in an even better position to generate strong returns in the future. I have several energy stocks in my portfolio. My favorite is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP)(NYSE:BEPC). It has done an excellent job creating value for shareholders like me over the years by steadily growing its cash flow per share and dividend.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

Currently, only five companies have market caps of $1 trillion or more. Three other companies could join their ranks, including a conglomerate, a healthcare giant, and a chipmaker with tremendous growth prospects. It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1...
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy After Moves Last Week

Motley Fool investors looking for some undervalued stocks need look no further. Undervalued stocks made major moves in the market. Not just from the share price, but through key fundamentals investors should be watching. Not simply popularity. So with that in mind, here are four undervalued stocks to consider. Tilray...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Meme Stocks That Might Be Worth Buying

Some meme stocks talk about rocketing to space, but there's one that has already made it a reality. Occasionally, there might even be a profitable business hiding behind the meme. There's even a meme stock ETF to help you spread out your risks. Meme stocks hit the mainstream earlier in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. The Oracle of Omaha steered the investment conglomerate to legendary success after taking over as its chief executive officer. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account.
StocksNBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Say These Stocks Are Long-Term Buys

As earnings season draws to a finale, investors' eyes are focused on how the second half of 2021 will look. Be it a contagious new Covid-19 variant causing lockdowns, shifting e-commerce trends changing consumer behavior, or vacation seasonality determining the fate of the travel industry, the factors affecting our financial future are unpredictable. To gain an edge, many investors take into consideration the ratings put forth by the top performing financial analysts. TipRanks makes this possible for the everyday investor by organizing these updated ratings into an easy-to-read format.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Look for deeply discounted stocks whose growth story remains intact. It's always a good time to invest in great businesses. The stock market is taking a breather after its barn-burner performance over the last 17 months. Having effectively doubled in value since the low point it hit in March 2020, the S&P 500 has routinely set new record highs over this period.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

Upstart is an artificial intelligence-based fintech company, growing revenue at 90% per year. Duolingo has half a billion downloads, and is the highest grossing mobile app in the education category. If you're a young investor, you have the most valuable asset in the world on your side: time. It takes...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's been an up and down year for the technology sector. While large-cap players including Microsoft, Alphabet, and Apple have posted big gains across the stretch, many smaller players have seen volatile trading. Investors might be looking at recent market turbulence and wondering what comes next. While it's difficult to...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Visa Is One of the Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy

Visa has some 3.6 billion branded cards in use. The business demonstrated a recovery in the third quarter. It's acquiring smaller fintechs to stay competitive in digital payments. If you're like millions of people, you've already used your Visa (NYSE:V) card today. And that reach is what makes Visa stand...

Comments / 0

Community Policy