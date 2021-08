I was busy dealing with some other articles during the Tesla AI Day event, and finally got a chance to start listening to the Tesla AI Day presentation the next day. I knew from social media that there was a dancing person pretending to be a robot at the end, and that Elon Musk should have hired a street performer to act more robotic, but that’s another story (look out for it). What really caught my attention toward the beginning is just how stupid I am. Some CleanTechnica readers already knew this, but now I’m in on just how chin-droolingly dumb I am.