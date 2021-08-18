Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are getting a Nintendo Switch Lite

By Ana Diaz
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are coming to the Nintendo Switch, and with that comes a dose of nostalgia from the Nintendo DS era. To celebrate the games, The Pokémon Company is releasing a new edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite console that features a design of both Dialga and Palkia on the back. It is scheduled to be available for purchase on Nov. 5, just ahead of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date on Nov. 19.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Lite#Pok Mon Diamond And Pearl#The Nintendo Switch#The Pok Mon Company#The Nintendo Ds#Palkia Ds#The Pokemon Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
techraptor.net

How to Understand Pokemon Card Rarity

From its inception Pokemon as a franchise has been sweeping the world. It's impossible to find someone that doesn't know what a Pikachu is. While many people interact with Pokemon through Video Games, or through Anime there are also a huge number of people who interact with the franchise through the Trading Card Game. With over 800 Pokemon in the world, and new cards that combine multiple Pokemon on one card, or even a single Pokemon that require four cards to summon it can be difficult to know what you have. Whether you're looking to get into Pokemon, or are finding your old binders of Pokemon cards it's important to understand Pokemon Card Rarity.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go community demands classic feature to fix healing problem

Pokemon Go players have come up with the perfect way to solve the problem of running out of Potions and Revives: it’s time for Niantic to introduce Pokemon Centers to the game!. While the popular mobile app features a number of staples from the mainline Pokemon franchise like Great Balls...
Destructoid

A special edition Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Switch Lite is out in November

So new Nintendo hardware was announced today. Is it gone already? Probably!. The culprit this time was revealed on the “Pokemon Presents” broadcast, and it’s none other than a special Dialga and Palkia Switch Lite. It’s due out on November 5. As stated in the presentation (and noticed by me,...
Video GamesEngadget

'Pokémon Diamond' and 'Pearl' look better in latest Switch remake trailer

Along with in the franchise, The Pokémon Company (TPC) provided another look at Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl during . The chibi art style didn't receive the warmest of receptions when TPC earlier this year, but the latest trailer might resolve some concerns. The games have a tilt-shift perspective, similar to the remake. As such, the character designs might not be quite as noticeable.
Video GamesPolygon

World of Warcraft’s next patch adds surprise customization options

When World of Warcraft: Shadowlands launched, there was with a buffet of character customization options for humans, night elves, orcs, and undead. However, a few of the races — especially the game’s Allied Races, which don’t have their own starting zone and can only be unlocked in the end game — fell a little short. Blizzard stated that they would not be revisiting the issue during Shadowlands, but it looks like that’s about to change. On Thursday, a community manager shared the following information on the official Blizzard forums.
Video GamesPolygon

Skyrim gets another new edition — this time, with fishing

Bethesda announced a new edition of the fantasy RPG The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim on Thursday, during QuakeCon at Home 2021. Skyrim is about to turn 10, which is a very momentous anniversary indeed, and the new Anniversary Edition will have some nice bonuses for players. Skyrim’s Anniversary Edition will...
Video GamesPolygon

Pokémon Go Zacian raid guide: Best moveset and counters

Zacian, the Legendary wolf Pokémon from the Galar region, is one of Pokémon Go’s potential tier five raid targets. Our Pokémon Go Zacian raid guide explains Zacian’s best movesets, counters, and weaknesses. Zacian notably has two different forms. Its plain, Hero of Many Battles version is only fairy-type, whereas it...
Video GamesPolygon

WarioWare: Get It Together! has a twist: character choice matters

WarioWare: Get It Together! is a departure for the long running series. It’s still a game loaded with bizarre and amusing microgames — smaller minigames with simple objectives that last about 10 seconds or less — but the way players interact is completely different. Over the years, players have used buttons or touch controls to tweeze nose hairs, joust, or avoid falling arrows. But WarioWare: Get It Together! sees players control one of Wario’s crew members and manipulate the game environment via that avatar.
Video GamesPolygon

Get ready for Sonic Colors: Ultimate with this adorable tie-in animation

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is an upcoming remaster of the original Wii platformer, and Sega has released a cartoon for players who need a refresher on the game’s lore. “Rise of the Wisps” is a two-part animation, and the first part was released on Thursday. Directed by Tyson Hesse, the artist behind Sonic Mania Adventures, Rise of the Wisps tells the story of Sonic, Tails, and one Jade Wisp, who needs help taking down Dr. Eggman.
Video GamesPolygon

Monster Train deserves a second life on Nintendo Switch

Monster Train is a game about an army of demons traveling on a locomotive through the seven circles of hell. It was one of last year’s best new titles, and now it’s finally coming to Switch. The deck-building roguelite originally debuted on PC in May of last year, and eventually...
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

You can dig for valuable treasure and Pokémon Fossils, create your own Secret Base, find Pokémon living in Pokémon Hideaways and adventure with other Trainers at the Grand Underground in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are launching later this year for Nintendo Switch. Read on below to learn more:. Developed by ILCA, Inc., and directed by Junichi Masuda (GAME FREAK) and Yuichi Ueda (ILCA), Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl enable fans to experience the original story and game features from Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl in a fresh way. The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch. The sense of scale of the towns and routes has been carefully preserved, and fans who played the original games will recognize many familiar places. These games are updated with the easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences introduced in recent Pokémon core series video games, in addition to up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes.
Video GamesPolygon

Halo Infinite won’t have campaign co-op or Forge mode at launch

Halo Infinite won’t launch with two of the franchise’s most desirable features. Developers at 343 Industries said Friday that campaign co-op and the multiplayer map-editing Forge mode won’t be available when the game arrives. Forge in particular will lag behind “about six months.” The announcement was made on YouTube. “Unfortunately...
Video GamesPolygon

Watch Bethesda’s latest QuakeCon at Home 2021

QuakeCon 2021 is again an online-only affair, beginning Thursday at 2 p.m. with a panel discussion of the event’s namesake game, Quake, which looks to be getting a re-release for modern platforms in time for its 25th anniversary. All of the proceedings will be carried live via Bethesda Softworks’ official...
Video Gamesimore.com

It's time for a Game Boy Color Classic

Let me take you back to the early 1990s. You're sitting in the backseat during a long road trip, but that doesn't matter. You've got the perfect travel companion in a plastic shell, ready to take you on an adventure without setting foot outside. Yes, it's your trusty Game Boy, and whether you're playing Tetris or Pokémon, you're just hoping to play as much as you can before it gets dark and you can no longer see the screen. Oh, the memories.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Guardians Rising Expansion: Complete Review

Today, we conclude our latest stop on our trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On May 5th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of the Sun & Moon era: Guardians Rising. This set focused primarily on the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Koko, and Tapu Lele, which were introduced in the Generation Seven games. This set also included the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon base three months prior and includes quite a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we finish up with a full review of the set.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

What are Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Following their release in July 2018, Lucky Pokemon have been something avid Pokemon collectors have been after in Pokemon GO. However, many players are unaware as to how to obtain these varieties of their favorite Pokemon. For many players, Lucky Pokemon are just a fancy addition to their collection. For...
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Embr Trailer – Coming September 23rd

Curve Digital presents the fiery Embr – a multiplayer-centric game which comes to consoles and PC on September 23rd as an early access title. Check out the madness in the trailer as you rescue those surrounded by flames. Curve Digital and Muse Games are fired up to announce frenetic firefighting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy