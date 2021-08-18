Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are getting a Nintendo Switch Lite
The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are coming to the Nintendo Switch, and with that comes a dose of nostalgia from the Nintendo DS era. To celebrate the games, The Pokémon Company is releasing a new edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite console that features a design of both Dialga and Palkia on the back. It is scheduled to be available for purchase on Nov. 5, just ahead of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date on Nov. 19.www.polygon.com
