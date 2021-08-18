Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Sky Glider interview: Jeff Angelo explains his strategy to try every new food at the Iowa State Fair

Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 6 days ago

More than 50 new foods were introduced at the 2021 Iowa State Fair, and WHO radio host Jeff Angelo is going to try them all.

In an interview with Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed , Angelo laid out his strategy. Does it including counting calories?

"Absolutely not, that is part of the strategy. It's like ... walk a lot, drink a lot of water, always share with whoever you are with."

Full disclosure: Angelo tried 13 of the new foods before the fair started ... so his remaining total is 44.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0xsf_0bVBoOZE00

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide.

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.

► Find full fair coverage at weareiowa.com/fair .

► Find the latest health and safety precautions here .

Watch more Iowa State Fair videos on YouTube

Comments / 0

We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Angelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glider#Weather#Calories#Food Drink#The Iowa State Fair#Cw Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy