Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Ming Tsai Reveals What You Need To Cook Good Asian Food At Home - Exclusive Interview

By Steven John
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To look at the career of Chef Ming Tsai today, and you'd never think he considered doing anything with his professional life other than pursing his passion for the culinary arts. And here's the secret: he didn't. That degree in mechanical engineering from Tsai earned from Yale? Just a quick blip on the radar. Because Tsai grew up around cooking, it was only natural he would gravitate back to it — eventually launching his award-winning restaurant Blue Ginger, in addition to multiple cookbooks, and his Emmy-nominated show "Simply Ming."

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ming Tsai
Person
David Chang
Person
Bobby Flay
Person
Martin Yan
Person
Emeril
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Home Cooking#Fast Food#Food Drink#Yale#Mandarin#The Gold Rush#Chinese Americans#French#Japanese#Asian#Korean#Jewish#Nasa#Ferrari#Callaway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Recipes
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

David Rose Dishes On Food Network Star And Cooking With Bobby Flay - Exclusive

David Rose is the Executive Chef and spokesperson for Omaha Steaks, and the brand ambassador for Nissan USA and Big Green Egg. Growing up in a huge Jamaican family — the chef was the only one of eight siblings born in the U.S. — backyard barbecues were a way of life. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rose revealed that he's been grilling since he was just six years old. "Dad was making grilled jerk chicken and he said, 'Don't burn the chicken,' handed me the tongs, and walked away. So when I say grilling and food and meat is my life, it literally is my life."
RestaurantsTechCrunch

WoodSpoon’s food delivery service cooks up support for home chefs with $14M round

Restaurant Brands International led the round along with World Trade Ventures and a group of individual investors, including Victor Lazarte. New York-based WoodSpoon was started in 2019 by Oren Saar and Merav Kalish Rozengarten, two Israelis in America that longed for the food they grew up with. They began reaching out to local home chefs in the area and gathered them together in a marketplace where they could share their culture and passion of food with others.
Posted by
Mashed

Gail Simmons Dishes On Canadian Foods And Top Chef - Exclusive Interview

Please forgive Gail Simmons if she has trouble recalling a particular dish from "Top Chef." Simmons has taken a seat at the judges table of Bravo's food competition series' entire 18-season run and considering that amounts to hundreds of episodes multiplied by hundreds of contestants and multiple cooking challenges each week, the number of meals she's consumed on the show amounts to... a lot.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Omaha Steaks Chef David Rose Reveals How To Cook The Perfect Steak - Exclusive

"If I could marry a steak or an inanimate object, a ribeye would be that," chef David Rose, who's the Executive Chef at Omaha Steaks, confessed. Omaha Steaks has a plethora of steaks to choose from, and Rose's absolute favorite is the 48-ounce bone-in ribeye. "And it's just the quintessential perfect cut of meat. It's a thing of beauty," Rose added. He isn't kidding. Omaha Steaks' ribeye is a gorgeous, incredible hunk of beef, and it deserves to be cooked properly. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Rose shared his tips and tricks for grilling the perfect steak.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Recipe

Easy grilled pineapple teriyaki chicken that cooks in just 15 minutes is a simple mix of chicken thighs and a juicy, sticky-sweet teriyaki sauce with pineapple chunks, bell peppers, and green onions. With this recipe from food blogger and photographer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the only thing...
Posted by
Mashed

Stephanie Izard Reveals What It Was Like Cooking With Éric Ripert - Exclusive

If you happen to be competing on the finale of "Top Chef," having some extra assistance in the kitchen is always welcome. But if those helping hands happen to come courtesy of a world-renowned Michelin-starred chef like Éric Ripert (via Michelin Guide), things might get a little awkward. Such was the case for "Top Chef: Chicago" winner Stephanie Izard, who, during an exclusive interview with Mashed, discussed the difficulties of playing boss to the Le Bernardin legend.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Domino's Handmade Pan Pizza: What To Know Before Ordering

There are a lot of varieties of pizza you can get at Domino's. You can get the crunch of thin and crispy crust topped with extra cheese and vegetables to the point you might break the crust in half. You can get load up the Brooklyn Style crust with extra pepperoni and eat it folded up like you're walking down 5th Avenue at lunch hour. You can get some cheesy bread and dunk them in marinara sauce like an abstract version of pizza.
Food & DrinksFood52

Shanghai Shao Mai (Sticky Rice Dumplings)

When you hear shao mai (also spelled siu mai and shumai), you might think of steamed pork dumplings with yellow wrappers, often found at dim sum places. There is actually another version, called Shanghai shao mai, that is filled with sticky rice. It’s equally delicious and can be veganized easily, as I’ve done here by skipping the pork (mushrooms and bamboo shoots add plenty of umami and meatiness). Shanghai shao mai have a distinct look that resembles a vase, with a round bottom, slender middle, and wide opening at the top. From the side angle, the top looks like a bouquet of flowers. To create this shape, the dumpling wrapper circumference needs to be thin and frilly. This can be done using your fingers, pinching and squeezing the edges. While you can swap in homemade dumpling wrappers (they’re even easier to shape), I call for store-bought wrappers here to cut down on the overall work. I like serving these with hoisin sauce and chile oil. —WoonHeng Chia.
RecipesFood52

Beef Lo Mein

Whenever I dine at a Chinese restaurant, I am always pleasantly surprised at the subtle differences between all the regional cooking styles. I am definitely no expert when it comes to Chinese cuisine, but I do know a few things. Sichuan-style dishes tend to be known for their hot and numbing spices thanks to the heavy usage of Sichuan peppercorns, whereas Shanghai-style dishes tend to be braised in dark soy sauce, have a heavier taste, and often use a thick red oil sauce.
Posted by
Mashed

The Biggest Misconception People Have About Chinese Food, According To Chef Ming Tsai - Exclusive

Lots of people believe popular food myths despite a lack of evidence, or even in some cases, evidence pointing to the contrary. Examples include the idea that gluten is bad for everyone, not just people with celiac disease (it's not, via Scripps). Then there's the belief that carrots improve your eyesight (they help, but so does any good vitamin A source, according to Scientific American).
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Mashed

This Bad Restaurant Review Hurt Bobby Flay The Most

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has an extremely impressive resume. He's won multiple Emmys for his television shows, he's a three-time James Beard Award winner, and he's even been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame, per his website. If that wasn't incredible enough, the "Beat Bobby Flay" star also has created multiple restaurants, which continue to dazzle foodies around the country. One of his newer eateries is Amalfi that's located in Las Vegas, Nevada, and features decadent Mediterranean dishes like squid ink fettuccine and roasted butterflied prawns.
New York City, NYPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Alex Guarnaschelli's Restaurant Butter

Food Network star and celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli is known for many things, including her role as a judge on "Chopped" and her title as "Iron Chef." But, before her success on mainstream culinary television, Guarnaschelli was a very successful chef with years of experience. After deciding to dedicate her life to cooking, she studied in France, worked in the Michelin Star restaurant Guy Savoy in Paris and restaurants around the U.S., and finally ended up in New York (via Authority Magazine).
Posted by
Mashed

Who Duff Goldman Says Really Eats The Leftover Cake From Buddy Vs Duff

A Roman soldier riding in a horse-drawn chariot. A haunted pirate ship covered in skeletons. A giant flower patch with enormous bugs. These are just a few of the epic cakes crafted by baking titans Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman on their Food Network show "Buddy vs. Duff." Just thinking of the hours of labor and pounds upon pounds of eggs, butter, sugar, and flour that the show requires is enough to make your head spin. So, what actually happens to these edible works of art once they're revealed and judged?
Musicmontecitojournal.net

Marcus Samuelsson’s The Rise Takes Foodies on a Black American Food Adventure

A few months ago, my bestie, Lynn, a librarian and bibliophile, gave me a vintage copy of How to Talk with Practically Anybody About Practically Anything (Doubleday & Co., 1970), a guidebook to the art of conversation, written by none other than the godmother of celebrity interviews, Barbara Walters. Among her subjects: tycoons, royalty, politicians, clergymen, and military.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Cooking With Paris: What To Watch If You Like The Paris Hilton Cooking Show

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Paris Hilton and cooking aren’t two things that seem like a natural fit. However, the Netflix series Cooking with Paris is changing that perspective. The cooking show follows Paris Hilton as she cooks different dishes -- often inspired by her unique persona -- with friends. It is one of the only cooking shows where you can see anyone from Kim Kardashian-West to Lele Pons. Paris Hilton brings her fun and quirky personality to the cooking show as well as inspiring many to experiment and play with their food.
Posted by
Mashed

This Country Consumes The Most Fries Worldwide

For many Americans, French fries likely come to mind as a staple side for classic fast-food meals like burgers. But the fried potatoes actually have a much more complex history than what you might suspect. In fact, the first time they appeared in the United States was more than 150 years before the first McDonald's popped up in 1955.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Ali Khan Has Never Eaten At These Popular Fast Food Chicken Chains

Alton Brown has been shaking up the foodie world with his relatable and sometimes controversial #CulinaryTruths, and recently, Ali Khan decided to get in on the action. However, instead of sharing an unpopular-to-some opinion about a dish or ingredient, the "Cheap Eats" host fessed up to some personal truths regarding the fast food eateries in his dining repertoire, or rather, the ones that haven't yet made their way onto it. Fair warning: What you're about to read is slightly startling, so you may want to sit down.

Comments / 0

Community Policy