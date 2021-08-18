Ming Tsai Reveals What You Need To Cook Good Asian Food At Home - Exclusive Interview

When you hear shao mai (also spelled siu mai and shumai), you might think of steamed pork dumplings with yellow wrappers, often found at dim sum places. There is actually another version, called Shanghai shao mai, that is filled with sticky rice. It’s equally delicious and can be veganized easily, as I’ve done here by skipping the pork (mushrooms and bamboo shoots add plenty of umami and meatiness). Shanghai shao mai have a distinct look that resembles a vase, with a round bottom, slender middle, and wide opening at the top. From the side angle, the top looks like a bouquet of flowers. To create this shape, the dumpling wrapper circumference needs to be thin and frilly. This can be done using your fingers, pinching and squeezing the edges. While you can swap in homemade dumpling wrappers (they’re even easier to shape), I call for store-bought wrappers here to cut down on the overall work. I like serving these with hoisin sauce and chile oil. —WoonHeng Chia.