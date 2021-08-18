Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Adrien Brody Moves Into Creeeepy Chapelwaite in Sneak Peek From Epix's Stephen King Adaptation

By Matt Webb Mitovich
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 6 days ago

The titular Chapelwaite mansion does not exactly look like “Home, Sweet Home” in this exclusive sneak peek from Epix ‘s adaptation of Stephen King’s 1978 short story “Jerusalem’s Lot.”

Set in the 1850s, Chapelwaite follows Captain Charles Boone (played by Academy Award winner Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children — Honor (Jennifer Ens), Loa ( Transplant ‘s Sirena Gulamgaus) and Tane (Ian Ho) — to an ancestral home in the seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea.

In the above sneak peek from the series premiere (airing this Sunday at 10/9c), Captain Boone is welcomed to Chapelwaite by its former caretaker, who among other things casts side-eye at his lack of a Mrs., before warning him about a locked area that should absolutely stay locked (but we’re guessing probably won’t !).

As Charles settles in in Chapelwaite, he will have to confront his family’s sordid history, then fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ru3eE_0bVBo5sg00 Emily Hampshire ( Schitt’s Creek, 12 Monkeys ) also stars in the series, as Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Monthly. Her writer’s block lifts when Captain Boone arrives in town and she applies to be governess of  Chapelwaite, in order to write about the Boone family. But in doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

In addition to the exclusive sneak peek above, you can also watch the full trailer below:

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Hampshire
Person
Stephen King
Person
Adrien Brody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epix#Mount Holyoke College#Academy Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV SeriesTVLine

Never Have I Ever Renewed for Season 3

Never Have I Ever… gotten a Season 3 until now! Netflix has renewed the coming-of-age comedy from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the streamer announced as part of its presentation during the virtual Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar,...
TV & VideosTVLine

American Horror Story: The 25 Best Characters, Ranked!

Ready to revisit 10 years’ worth of murder, mayhem, witchcraft, satanic possession and aliens? (Actually, let’s scratch that last one.) Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has conjured up heaps of nightmare fuel over the last nine seasons, and with a new season heading our way (Double Feature premieres Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10/9c), it’s time to take stock of our most favorite heroes, villains and (literal) monsters in this absolutely bonkers anthology series.
TV & VideosTVLine

The White Lotus, Heels, Nine Perfect Strangers

If you watched The White Lotus‘ season finale and thought Shane’s feces-related rant to the front desk might make our Quotes of the Week cut… well, you were right!. Fortunately, that’s the only sound bite in this week’s compilation that involves a bowel movement. (Whew!) Elsewhere in our collection of TV’s most memorable dialogue, you’ll find an animated Thanos pitching his “snap” plan to other MCU characters on What If…?, John Oliver’s accurate assessment of Jeopardy!‘s now-booted new host, and not one, but two absurd lines from Tyler Perry shows. (And he has no plans to write less ridiculous scripts.)
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

AMC's Interview With the Vampire Series Casts Lestat With Sam Reid

Aussie actor Sam Reid has been tapped to follow in Tom Cruise’s footsteps, playing the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt in AMC‘s series adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire. Reid’s previous TV roles include the Aussie dramas The Hunting and Lambs of God, plus the ITV detective series Prime Suspect 1973. Our sister site Variety first reported on his Vampire casting. AMC ordered Rice’s tale to series in June, and is aiming to premiere the eight-episode first season on both its cable network and streaming platform AMC+ in 2022. The company in fact acquired 18 of Rice’s most iconic works in a...
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Chapelwaite’: A Stephen King Short Story Is Stretched To Death In This Tedious Limited Series [Review]

The fan base for Stephen King has been well fed, but ultimately dissatisfied of late with misfires on Paramount+ (“The Stand”) and Apple TV+ (“Lisey’s Story”). Looking for an adaptation that might provide the same chills and thrills that King’s written word does so effectively might lead fans to Epix’s “Chapelwaite,” based on King’s short story prequel to “Salem’s Lot” titled “Jerusalem’s Lot” (included in his first short story collection “Night Shift”), but the streak will not be broken. Once again, King’s world-building and creative plotting sag in filmed form with yet another mini-series that seems to have no idea how long it should be. The people of Preacher’s Corners speak of a plague, but the real sickness in television lately has been multi-episode stories that can’t support their thin narratives, stretched to meet an episode count instead of richly filling each hour. The questionable effort to extend a short story to 10 episodes backfires here, turning this narrative into a slog, a journey that’s hampered even further by ineffective performances from two tragically miscast leads.
MoviesMovieWeb

Stephen King Gives His Seal of Approval to Zac Efron's Firestarter Remake

As unlikely as it seems, there is something that connects Stephen King and Zac Efron. In recent years, both seem to have been given a renaissance, with King seeing more of his works than ever being adapted for TV and cinema, while Efron blew away audiences in The Greatest Showman and has gone on to take on some pretty meaty roles compared to his bouncy days in High School: The Musical. Now the two are coming together with Efron starring in the new adaptation of Firestarter, King's 1980 novel which has previously been adapted for screen, and it seems that King has already expressed his feelings about it.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Over 20 New Horror Movies and Shows Releasing in August 2021!

Autumn may be around the corner, but the summer isn’t going to end without a bang. August is packing a great variety of horror, covering every nightmare one can imagine. When a journalist returns to her ancestral home to research a story, a group of locals capture her and accuse her of being the devil. Will she escape? Why have these locals assumed that she is the devil? You’ll have to watch The Old Ways to find out when it releases on August 5th via Netflix.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Haunting of Hill House star joins new Pet Sematary movie

The Haunting of Hill House's Henry Thomas will join the cast of Paramount Players' follow-up adaptation of 2019's Pet Sematary, based on author Stephen King's best selling novel. Samantha Mathis (Grey's Anatomy) is also joining the cast alongside previously announced Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella...
Posted by
UPI News

Stephen King names Top 5 stories he has written on 'Late Show'

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Stephen King listed his top five favorite stories that he has written over his career while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "My favorite short story would be called Survivor Type, which was about a physician who gets stranded on a little island and he's smuggling heroin. He's starving so he eats himself piece by piece," King said on Monday for his first answer.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Paramount+’s Pet Sematary Prequel: An Updated Cast List For The Stephen King Movie

While there are perpetually dozens of Stephen King-related projects in the works, one of the fastest to come together in recent months is an upcoming follow-up to the 2019 adaptation of Pet Sematary. The film, set to be made as a Paramount+ original feature, was only first announced in the early months of 2021, but writer/director Lindsey Beer came aboard in May, and it’s been full steam ahead ever since. This very much includes the building of an ensemble cast, as the production has already announced a few interesting stars who will be appearing.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Emily Hampshire cleansed herself with Adrien Brody

Emily Hampshire says to rid herself of any evil vibes from her role in the upcoming horror series, “Chapelwaite,” she’d walk by co-star Adrien Brody’s incense-filled trailer. “Well, you know… Adrien has a lot of incense and he’s very holistic,” she told us. “So I would just walk by his...
Movies/Film

Mike Flanagan’s Scrapped Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘Revival’ Featured a Terrifying New Set Piece

Mike Flanagan has made quite the name for himself as one of the best adaptors of Stephen King stories with Gerald’s Game and the Shining sequel Doctor Sleep. His next King adaptation was supposed to be Revival for Netflix, but sadly, the streamer passed and the project died a quiet death not long after it was announced. But now new details have emerged about his script that paint a clearer picture of what the writer/director was going for.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Billy Summers by Stephen King review – his best book in years

No matter what he writes, Stephen King will always be considered a horror novelist. It’s unavoidable now; he is responsible for too many of the fantastical nightmares that prowl popular culture. Yet in his latest novel, Billy Summers, there are no supernatural shades whatsoever (save a late Easter egg reference to a certain haunted hotel). Instead, he is in full noir mode, with a modest tale of an assassin on the requisite one-last-job-before-he’s-out. It meanders, it pays only the scantest regard to the rules of narrative structure, it indulges gladly in both casual stereotyping and naked political point-scoring. And it’s his best book in years.
Posted by
CinemaBlend

Adapting Stephen King's The Body: Reflecting On The Nostalgic Beauty Of 1986’s Stand By Me

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In 1986, Stephen King’s name and face were all over movie advertisements… for Maximum Overdrive. The horror comedy based on the short story “Trucks” marked the author’s directorial debut, and the marketing team behind the release worked hard to make that fact known by the public (something King agreed to in exchange for his film getting a big summer release date). The effort wasn’t ultimately successful, as the feature notoriously ended up being a flop, but it still marked a big moment demonstrating the writer/filmmaker’s pop culture power and presence.
Books & LiteratureFANGORIA

David Lowery Pitched Himself on an Adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Jaunt”

Today’s episode of THE KINGCAST (currently available everywhere via the FANGORIA Podcast Network; here’s a link to the iTunes version) features The Green Knight director David Lowery discussing one of Stephen King’s as-yet-unadapted, lesser-discussed and best recent novels: 2011’s Revival, which is something like King’s modern take on the classic Frankenstein story, with a twist.
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Adrien Brody Will Appear In Wes Anderson's Next Movie

Though Wes Anderson's upcoming movie, The French Dispatch, will not be released until October, the director is already onto his next project. Anderson, a filmmaker whose work, which includes films like Moonrise Kingdom and The Royal Tenenbaums, is synonymous with the word "twee," is assembling the cast for his eleventh feature film. While many details from the film are being kept strictly under wraps, a few tidbits are starting to leak out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy