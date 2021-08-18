Cancel
Flood Warning issued for Essex by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads, especially in hilly terrain. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Essex The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Southern Essex County in northern New York * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 958 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor culvert and dirt road washouts are possible across the higher terrain of southern Essex County, New York. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Moriah, Crown Point, Minerva, Newcomb, Schroon Lake, Crown Point Center, Port Henry, North Hudson, Schroon Falls, Severance, Steep Bay, South Schroon, Grass Island, Paradox, Olmstedville, Pharoah Mountain, Underwood, Tahawus, Ironville and Vanderwhacker Mountain. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.50 inches are possible in the warned area through early this afternoon.

