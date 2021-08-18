Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

‘We’re in unprecedented times’: Kansas university looks to new curriculum for climate change era

By Allison Kite
Posted by 
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 6 days ago

In light of the catastrophic climate change that has produced devastating wildfires , rising oceans and sweltering summer heat , education that is siloed by students’ chosen fields is no longer workable, says a Kansas professor.

“We’re in unprecedented times, so in that context, we cannot have an education like we used to have because the same types of thinking that got us here … are not likely to get us out of that particular problem,” said Matthew Sanderson, a special assistant to the president at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Sanderson, a fifth generation Kansan, graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in economics and finance. It wasn’t until years later that he started to think about how many questions went unanswered by his bachelor’s degree education. After the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, he looked for more opportunities to learn how people work and went back to school for a master’s degree and Ph.D. in sociology.

Now, he wants to tackle what he feels is an unsustainable way people relate to one another. He’s launching a new curriculum at KWU — currently called the “ mentor project ” — meant to take a more interdisciplinary approach to education that allows students to learn beyond their chosen fields of study. The idea is broad, but the issue Sanderson is most concerned with is climate change.

“We’re after changing the culture,” Sanderson said. “And we’re going to try to change the culture by producing or generating a new model of education that tries to reconnect people with the land and each other.”

With regard to climate change, he said students majoring in business, for example, at KWU should leave the university with an understanding of how decisions they make can affect the climate.

“In the climate change era … it’s going to be less tenable to come out of a major university with a business degree that doesn’t fully understand the implications of trading, for example, stocks on the plant, on the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” Sanderson said.

Initially, the program will span six semesters — including summers — over two years. Eventually, Sanderson hopes it could become a major for undergraduate students.

In the program, students’ classroom education will be more holistic than it might in a traditional field of study. Sanderson said classes will be problem-focused and designed to “put back together the disciplines, which have separated the world into particular fields of study.”

For example, a history major or other social science major would need to take a selection of “hard science” courses — and vice-versa.

Students will also be required to accrue 30 credit hours working with their hands — 15 on a farm about five miles from the university’s campus and another 15 learning a trade, like carpentry, welding, pottery or painting.

“We’re seeing the agricultural component, really, as a classroom, as a means of getting students out of the traditional learning environment in the four walls and working with their hands again and reconnecting the education that happens in the classroom with what can happen with their hands out in the world,” Sanderson said.

Classes started earlier this month at KWU, and Sanderson hopes to get the curriculum for the mentor project developed and approved in time for it to launch next fall.

The post ‘We’re in unprecedented times’: Kansas university looks to new curriculum for climate change era appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

473
Followers
541
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas University#Climate Change#Kansas State University#Kwu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Want to make Kansas a better place? As opinion editor, that means raising voices for change

Kansas is for all of us. This singular place, where so many Kansas Reflector readers and contributors live, is our home. We have every right to raise our voices and ask for a better, more tolerant, more just state. For many of us, doing so isn’t just a right. It’s an obligation. We’re often told […] The post Want to make Kansas a better place? As opinion editor, that means raising voices for change appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Work to repurpose wind turbine blades spotlights Kansas as green economy leader

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Shawna Bethell is a freelance essayist/journalist covering the people and places of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. I remember the first time I saw a wind turbine. […] The post Work to repurpose wind turbine blades spotlights Kansas as green economy leader appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

First COVID-19 death in Kansas now believed to be from early January 2020

TOPEKA — A medical examiner in Kansas recently determined COVID-19 contributed to an individual’s death in January 2020, dramatically altering the timeline of when the virus first appeared in the state. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the finding but declined to provide the exact date or county where the infected person died. […] The post First COVID-19 death in Kansas now believed to be from early January 2020 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Criminal justice panel explores racial dynamics of traffic stops, gang lists in Kansas

TOPEKA — A Kansas criminal justice reform panel is highlighting the dynamic between communities of color and law enforcement during traffic stops as an area in need of immediate attention from lawmakers. Several members of the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission subcommittee on race and the criminal justice system said last week that while traffic […] The post Criminal justice panel explores racial dynamics of traffic stops, gang lists in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wichita, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

On the frontier, trains brought progress. They still do.

When the first passenger train to Wichita arrived the night of Thursday, May 16, 1872, it seemed the entire town had waited up to meet it. Rolling up to the wooden depot on Douglas, the steam train and its 44 occupants were met by a cowboy brass band. Jubilation is not a strong enough word […] The post On the frontier, trains brought progress. They still do. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SciencePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Audio Astra: Honesty vs. ignorance with COVID, plus redistricting and school censorship

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. To start this week’s audio recap, let’s do a comparison of two COVID-focused podcasts. On one podcast, we have Joseph LeMaster, the Johnson County […] The post Audio Astra: Honesty vs. ignorance with COVID, plus redistricting and school censorship appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Democrats seek support services for survivors of American Indian boarding schools

WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers are pushing federal agencies to provide support for survivors of and communities affected by American Indian boarding school policies, the decades-long practice of forcibly sending American Indian children to faraway boarding schools that rejected their tribal cultures. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a request this month for […] The post Democrats seek support services for survivors of American Indian boarding schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Environmental justice advocates look to historic $3.5T spending bill for bold action

Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration want to use their massive $3.5 trillion spending plan to help communities that have been devastated by environmental pollution and degradation. For years, activists have been pushing for government recognition of what’s known as environmental justice, the broad movement to provide restitution to communities that have suffered disproportionate harm.  […] The post Environmental justice advocates look to historic $3.5T spending bill for bold action appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas officials renew push for COVID-19 vaccine after FDA approval of Pfizer

TOPEKA — Kansas health secretary Lee Norman and Gov. Laura Kelly say formal approval of the safe and effective Pfizer vaccine removes a hurdle for defeating the latest surge of COVID-19 in Kansas. The rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant has killed hundreds of Kansans and sickened thousands more in recent weeks. On […] The post Kansas officials renew push for COVID-19 vaccine after FDA approval of Pfizer appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas, Missouri lost thousands of clean energy jobs last year, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After several years of continual gains, Kansas and Missouri lost more than 7,200 combined clean energy jobs last year — primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  A report published last week by E2 and the Clean Energy Trust found that the Midwest, home to nearly one-quarter of the nation’s clean energy […] The post Kansas, Missouri lost thousands of clean energy jobs last year, report says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House passes voting rights bill; Senate approval unlikely

The U.S. House on Tuesday passed, 219-212, along party lines a bill to reinstate a core section of the Voting Rights Act — a direct rebuke to state laws the bill’s supporters say have restricted voting rights. The bill, named for the late civil rights icon and longtime Georgia Democratic U.S. Rep. John R. Lewis, […] The post U.S. House passes voting rights bill; Senate approval unlikely appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wabaunsee County, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

‘More than bricks and glass,’ Volland Store brings art, stories to Wabaunsee County

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jenny Towns is an adjunct professor in strategic communications at Kansas State University, where she is pursuing a master of music degree in music education.  Patty […] The post ‘More than bricks and glass,’ Volland Store brings art, stories to Wabaunsee County appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Judge orders Kansas to pay nearly $2.3 million in legal fees and expenses in child welfare lawsuit

TOPEKA — Kansas must pay nearly $2.3 million in attorney fees and expenses to the groups that filed a lawsuit regarding problems with the state’s foster care system, a federal judge ruled Thursday. Parties involved in the lawsuit reached a settlement approved by U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in January but continued to fight over […] The post Judge orders Kansas to pay nearly $2.3 million in legal fees and expenses in child welfare lawsuit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Health ServicesPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Biden mandates nursing homes require COVID vaccine or lose Medicare, Medicaid funds

WASHINGTON — Nursing homes will be required to ensure their staffers are vaccinated against COVID-19, or risk losing federal Medicare and Medicaid dollars, the Biden administration announced Wednesday in a major move on vaccinations as the Delta variant sweeps many states. Under the new nursing home policy, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services […] The post Biden mandates nursing homes require COVID vaccine or lose Medicare, Medicaid funds appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy