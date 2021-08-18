Cancel
Voice of OC

Irvine Residents Demand City Council Action on Asphalt Factory Near Homes

By Spencer Custodio
 6 days ago
After nearly two years, residents in northern Irvine are still deadlocked with the city council on how to deal with an asphalt factory less than a mile away from homes, with the council members saying there’s nothing more they can do. A Voice of OC investigation earlier this year found...

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

