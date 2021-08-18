‘Modern Love’ 2×06 Review: “In the Waiting Room of Estranged Spouses”

Written and directed by John Carney, the third episode of the second season of acclaimed romantic comedy anthology series ‘Modern Love’ paints a timely and quirky tale of butterflies and heartache. The story, titled ‘Strangers on A (Dublin) Train,’ begins with two strangers in the titular train. He is a tech guy, she is a student of medieval studies, but it is seemingly love at first sight. The couple does not exchange phone numbers and decide to meet at the Dublin railway station two weeks later. But life has different plans for them. Kit Harington of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame acts against Lucy Boynton (‘Sing Street’) in this comedy of errors. The finale is kept open-ended, and if you are looking for answers, allow us to decode the ending for you. SPOILERS AHEAD.