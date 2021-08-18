‘Modern Love’ 2×06 Review: “In the Waiting Room of Estranged Spouses”
Modern Love 2×06 “In the Waiting Room of Estranged Spouses” is one of those episodes that catches you by surprise. It feels a little too cliché to work as well as it does, and there’s so much anger to it at the beginning that it’s almost hard to believe it can get to a place of healing, of tenderness. And yet, that’s exactly what the episode accomplishes in one of the most surprisingly emotional hours of the season. Some episodes I expected to hit me deep, this one took me totally by surprise.fangirlish.com
