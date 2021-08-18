Gov. Holcomb announces Public Health Commission

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb has created the "Governor's Public Health Commission." The 15-member group will examine Indiana’s public health system and make recommendations to improve its structure, funding and operations.

The Commission will be co-chaired by former state Sen. Luke Kenley, and Dr. Judy Monroe, who served as Indiana’s state health commissioner from 2005 to 2010 and now serves as president and chief executive officer of the CDC Foundation. State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, will serve as the commission’s secretary.

There are four directives:

Generate a report analyzing Indiana’s current public health system, including strengths and weaknesses

Make recommendations to improve delivery of public health services, address funding challenges, promote health equity, and ensure the sustainability of local health departments

Analyze the performance of state and local health departments during the pandemic and make recommendations to ensure Indiana is well positioned for future emergencies

Propose legislative changes to address these recommendations for 2023 session

Six task forces will examine topics ranging from funding and resources to delivery of services and collection and use of data.

Holcomb's office says the commission is expected to begin its work in September and provide recommendations within a year.

