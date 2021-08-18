It’s Time You Upgraded Your Foam Roller to This One

Scouting Report: Working out feels a lot less like work when I can treat myself to a sesh with this Bluetooth-enabled smart foam roller. When I was younger, I could hop out of bed in the morning, work a full day, and then power through spin classes and weight training sessions with ease in the evenings. But with every passing year, hopping out of bed has turned into a slow crawl. And those spin classes and weight training sessions are usually followed up with a Bengay massage and a hot bath. Sciatic nerve pain left me with constant pins and needles discomfort down the back of my left side, making sitting at my desk for long periods nearly unbearable. And although I'd love to use the pain as an excuse to skip my workouts for good, I love margaritas and ice cream way too much.