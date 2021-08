Happy Sunday! It’s another beautiful day for baseball, and to see two of the best teams in the American League go head-to-head. The Chicago White Sox (72-52) will play against the Tampa Bay Rays (76-48) as they look to take the series with a win today. We’ve seen both teams put on a great display so far in what could be a playoff preview, and today will be an important game as the South Siders continue to fight for home-field advantage for the playoffs.