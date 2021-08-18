Armada? RedHogs? Washington Football Team narrows list of names to unknown three

ASHBURN, Va. — Just one more preseason game for the Washington Football Team before the regular season kicks off. This Saturday, Washington is taking on the Ravens in that final preseason game. There are certain things head coach Ron Rivera is looking from from his team, "Well, just the biggest thing more than anything else is really about us going through the process of what that's going to be like during the regular season. Everything from the way we're going to meet to the way we walk through, the way we practice and then the post practice lifts and meetings. It's just to get a sense and feel for that. Be very direct with the game planning, getting an understanding and feel for how we're going to game plan."