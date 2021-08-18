Cancel
Football

Armada? RedHogs? Washington Football Team narrows list of names to unknown three

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedHogs? Armada? What about keeping it as it is, with the Washington Football Team?. The Washington Football Team has narrowed its list of potential options for a new name to three choices, the team announced in its latest YouTube video, Making the Brand. However, the team bleeped out the three finalists, and displayed eight potential name options to a group of fans watching the names and logos on the scoreboard from inside FedExField.

