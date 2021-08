Butte County Public Health announced in a press release that A third dose, also known as a booster dose, for individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised has also been approved on the news the FDA has Fully approved the Pfizer vaccine . Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna may be given 28 days or more after a person completes the initial two-dose series, . Currently, persons who received the Johnson & Johnson are not recommended to receive additional doses. Butte County Officials say they are waiting to hear from the State Health Dept and CDC when the thurd dose will be available to the general public. They anticipate approval by mid September.