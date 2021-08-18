Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

The tissue used by an emotional Lionel Messi during Barcelona farewell address is being auctioned for $1 million

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat price can you put on a fan’s obsession? How do you gauge their deep-rooted fascination? Simple, auction something belonging to the celebrity, and you can tell how big a fan someone is. We measured fans’ genuine love for Lionel Messi, who is said to be the greatest soccer player of all time. During his farewell address to Barcelona earlier this month, a tissue allegedly used by Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi is being sold at auction for $1 million. Messi is now the new Paris Saint-Germain player, who broke down during his announcement that he was leaving FC Barcelona, where he played for 21 years.

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

'Verratti is a phenomenon' - Messi reveals Barcelona wanted to sign PSG star

The Argentine talked up the talents of his new team-mate during his first official press conference at Parc des Princes. Lionel Messi has revealed that Barcelona wanted to sign Marco Verratti when he was still at the club, while describing the Paris Saint-Germain star as a "phenomenon". Messi was officially...
Soccerhometownstations.com

Lionel Messi completes move to Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi completes move to Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be...
Premier Leaguefoxbangor.com

Lionel Messi Scrubbed From Barcelona Stadium Mural After Signing With PSG

FC Barcelona ain’t wasting any time moving on from the Lionel Messi era … the soccer squad just scrubbed a giant pic of the legend off a huge mural on its stadium wall. The photo of the 34-year-old former Barca superstar had been front and center at Camp Nou in Spain for a long time … but less than a week after Messi’s departure was confirmed, stadium workers got to removing it.
UEFA90min.com

Barcelona are Still Selling Lionel Messi Shirts After His PSG Transfer

FC Barcelona are still selling Lionel Messi's shirts at the club's official store in Catalonia despite the Argentine meastro already making the move to PSG. Messi signed for PSG and met his new teammates on Thursday while indulging in a light training session. As the Parisian club now begin to...
Soccer90min.com

Xavi feels 'so sad' for Lionel Messi over nature of Barcelona exit

Barcelona legend Xavi has said that he feels ‘so sad’ for Lionel Messi over the circumstances of his exit from Camp Nou this week, resulting in the superstar signing for Paris Saint-Germain. Messi had agreed a new five-year contract to remain a Barça player until 2026, only for the club’s...
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi Reveals Barcelona Wanted to Sign "Phenomenal" Marco Verratti

Lionel Messi has revealed that Barcelona wanted to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti and described his new teammate as a "phenomenon". Messi was officially unveiled as a PSG player on Tuesday following his shock exit from Barcelona, who revealed they couldn't afford to offer the Argentine a new contract due to current wage restrictions in LaLiga.
Soccer90min.com

Ronald Koeman Says FC Barcelona Must 'Close the Book' on Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said the club must 'close the book' on Lionel Messi and focus on the upcoming season after the Argentine left the club earlier this summer. Barcelona are set to begin a new era without Messi after the Catalan club announced 'financial and structural obstacles'...
Soccer90min.com

Barcelona Fans Set to Skip First Game of the Season Without Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona have still not recovered from the fact that they had to let go of their greatest ever player in Lionel Messi as the Argentine maestro joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. The after-effects of Messi's departure from Barcelona will not only affect their pockets, but...
Soccerchatsports.com

Messi joins PSG on free transfer following emotional Barcelona departure

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has opted to continue his career at Parc des Princes after an illustrious 21-year spell at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi has officially joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer following his departure from Barcelona. Messi has committed to a two-season deal at Parc des Princes...
UEFAbardown.com

Somebody seriously paid $1 million USD for a used Lionel Messi tissue

If you had a million dollars what would you do with it?. We never thought we’d hear someone would use it on a used Lionel Messi tissue but here we are!. Yes, you read that right. According to Hypebeast, the tissue was used to wipe his tears and blow his nose during his last press conference at Barcelona.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

The timeline of events that led to Barcelona great Lionel Messi joining PSG

Lionel Messi has joined Paris St Germain after his emotional departure from Barcelona. Messi bid a sad farewell to the Catalan giants after “financial and structural obstacles” prevented him from signing a new deal at the club. The six-time Ballon D’or winner was heavily linked with exiting the Catalan giants...
SoccerThe Independent

Lionel Messi ‘impatient’ to get started at PSG after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi admitted he is ‘impatient’ to start work on the task of winning trophies with Paris St Germain after his shocking departure from Barcelona. The Argentine superstar signed with Paris Saint-Germain after being unable to renew his contract with Barcelona due to the record goalscorer's wage bill exceeding La Liga rules.
MLSESPN

Sergino Dest: Barcelona feels 'weird' without Lionel Messi

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has told ESPN that the club feels "weird" without Lionel Messi following his move to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. The United States international spent one season at Barca alongside Messi after joining from Ajax last season. Dest said he enjoyed his time with Barca legend, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in football history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy