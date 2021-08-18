The tissue used by an emotional Lionel Messi during Barcelona farewell address is being auctioned for $1 million

What price can you put on a fan’s obsession? How do you gauge their deep-rooted fascination? Simple, auction something belonging to the celebrity, and you can tell how big a fan someone is. We measured fans’ genuine love for Lionel Messi, who is said to be the greatest soccer player of all time. During his farewell address to Barcelona earlier this month, a tissue allegedly used by Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi is being sold at auction for $1 million. Messi is now the new Paris Saint-Germain player, who broke down during his announcement that he was leaving FC Barcelona, where he played for 21 years.