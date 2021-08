Indiana Pacers, Indiana, Eastern Conference, National Basketball Association, sports season. Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) While the Indiana Pacers are raring to prove in the following campaign that last season was an aberration and that the team can still compete in the East, they certainly won’t enter the season as the darlings of the NBA. Without a household name who can consistently hoist the team on headlines, the Blue and Gold will never stand out in any early season forecasts. Championship odds? You’d be hard-pressed not to find the team on the bottom.