TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers into January

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks, a rule intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration’s current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be...

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
