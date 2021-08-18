Cancel
Provincetown, MA

OPINION/MY VIEW: Ban on sale of single-use plastic water bottles is a cause to celebrate

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 1, a Wednesday about two weeks from now, Provincetown citizens will celebrate a day of positive municipal accomplishment — the start of the town’s ban on the commercial sale of non-carbonated, non-flavored water in plastic bottles under one gallon in size, and this is no small achievement. On that date, our town emerges, along with most other Cape Cod communities, as leaders in the environmental and health battle against the dangers of plastic use. This is a feather in our caps and a very welcome change after our incredibly dispiriting local COVID outbreak that drew international attention. It is a cause to celebrate!

Politics
