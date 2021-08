It's always great to have a few tricks up your sleeve when it comes to baking. For example, shortcuts such as boxed cake mixes can be helpful, as they will save you time and effort when you are in a rush. Just spread some icing over the final product and you can easily pass a cake made from a box mix as your own creation. Nevertheless, there is some room for improvement if you know which ingredients to tweak. Ashley Holt is one of four chefs who will be competing in "Bake Squad," Netflix's upcoming cooking competition show premiering on August 11. She has plenty of experience baking cakes, including some tips to elevate your cake mix game.