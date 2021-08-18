Cancel
Bangor, ME

Man accused of cutting Bangor police officer with knife during struggle

By CBS 13
Bangor Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been accused of cutting a Bangor police officer with a knife and trying to take the officer’s gun during a Monday night traffic stop. Montorio Calhoun, 41, was charged with aggravated assault, assault on a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest, according to the Bangor Police Department. He was also wanted on warrants out of Hancock County for aggravated drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine and violation of bail.

